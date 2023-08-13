https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/uk-foreign-office-warns-brits-of-possible-terrorist-attacks-in-sweden-1112568699.html

UK Foreign Office Warns Brits of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Sweden

The UK Foreign Office on Sunday warned UK citizens of a growing threat of terrorist attacks in Sweden and noted that such attacks could happen in places that are frequently visited by foreigners.

"Terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners," the ministry said. Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm said the Swedish government and law enforcement bodies were monitoring the events and working with international partners to counter the spread of hate messages about Sweden. On Thursday, Swedish police's chief of counterterrorism, Magnus Sjoberg, said that Sweden, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, has become a target of terrorist groups after it allowed demonstrations in its territory involving the burning of the Quran. Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest.

