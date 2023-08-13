https://sputnikglobe.com/20230813/uk-foreign-office-warns-brits-of-possible-terrorist-attacks-in-sweden-1112568699.html
UK Foreign Office Warns Brits of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Sweden
UK Foreign Office Warns Brits of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Sweden
The UK Foreign Office on Sunday warned UK citizens of a growing threat of terrorist attacks in Sweden and noted that such attacks could happen in places that are frequently visited by foreigners.
2023-08-13T17:20+0000
2023-08-13T17:20+0000
2023-08-13T17:20+0000
world
europe
sweden
denmark
quran
quran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16051/00/160510020_0:107:2244:1369_1920x0_80_0_0_a868d00bb1c009081d86ff2cba4e7bb4.jpg
"Terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners," the ministry said. Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm said the Swedish government and law enforcement bodies were monitoring the events and working with international partners to counter the spread of hate messages about Sweden. On Thursday, Swedish police's chief of counterterrorism, Magnus Sjoberg, said that Sweden, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, has become a target of terrorist groups after it allowed demonstrations in its territory involving the burning of the Quran. Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/majority-of-danes-support-ban-on-quran-burning---poll-1112557911.html
sweden
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16051/00/160510020_138:0:2106:1476_1920x0_80_0_0_8b7f95ec99959563814355a01f21e1a6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
terrorism threat sweden, how dangerous is sweden, quran burning, why quran burned in sweden, why do people burn quran
terrorism threat sweden, how dangerous is sweden, quran burning, why quran burned in sweden, why do people burn quran
UK Foreign Office Warns Brits of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Sweden
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Foreign Office on Sunday warned UK citizens of a growing threat of terrorist attacks in Sweden and noted that such attacks could happen in places that are frequently visited by foreigners.
"Terrorists are very likely to try and carry out attacks in Sweden
. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners," the ministry said.
There is overall a "heightened threat of terrorist attacks globally against UK interests and British nationals" emanating from "groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria," the statement read.
Swedish National Security Advisor Henrik Landerholm said the Swedish government and law enforcement bodies were monitoring the events and working with international partners to counter the spread of hate messages about Sweden.
On Thursday, Swedish police's chief of counterterrorism, Magnus Sjoberg, said that Sweden, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, has become a target of terrorist groups after it allowed demonstrations in its territory involving the burning of the Quran.
Several Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden in recent months. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue letters of protest.