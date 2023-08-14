Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Boat Production Facilities

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The targets were hit with long-range ship-launched missiles, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, adding that the drones - essentially unmanned boats loaded with explosives - were used by Ukraine to commit terrorist attacks.The ministry also noted that the missile strike was successful and that all targets have been destroyed.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
13:08 GMT 14.08.2023 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 14.08.2023)
Sea-Based Long-Range Missile Strike during Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Last night, Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike against Ukrainian maritime drone manufacturing facilities and storage areas where there drones were being stored.
The targets were hit with long-range ship-launched missiles, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, adding that the drones - essentially unmanned boats loaded with explosives - were used by Ukraine to commit terrorist attacks.
The ministry also noted that the missile strike was successful and that all targets have been destroyed.
