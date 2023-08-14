Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Boat Production Facilities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russia-targets-ukrainian-naval-drone-facilities-1112585531.html
The targets were hit with long-range ship-launched missiles, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, adding that the drones - essentially unmanned boats loaded with explosives - were used by Ukraine to commit terrorist attacks.The ministry also noted that the missile strike was successful and that all targets have been destroyed.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
13:08 GMT 14.08.2023 (Updated: 13:15 GMT 14.08.2023)
Being updated
Last night, Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike against Ukrainian maritime drone manufacturing facilities and storage areas where there drones were being stored.
The targets were hit with long-range ship-launched missiles, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, adding that the drones - essentially unmanned boats loaded with explosives - were used by Ukraine to commit terrorist attacks.
The ministry also noted that the missile strike was successful and that all targets have been destroyed.