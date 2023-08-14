https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russia-targets-ukrainian-naval-drone-facilities-1112585531.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Boat Production Facilities

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Drone Boat Production Facilities

Last night, Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike against Ukrainian maritime drone manufacturing facilities and storage areas where there drones... 14.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-14T13:08+0000

2023-08-14T13:08+0000

2023-08-14T13:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

unmanned ships

unmanned vessel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111852206_0:27:720:432_1920x0_80_0_0_57bd147918b667f7d759fa5f23df7321.jpg

The targets were hit with long-range ship-launched missiles, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, adding that the drones - essentially unmanned boats loaded with explosives - were used by Ukraine to commit terrorist attacks.The ministry also noted that the missile strike was successful and that all targets have been destroyed.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, russian forces, ukrainian naval drones