Watch Russian Strategic Missile Carriers, Bombers Fly Over Arctic
Watch Russian Strategic Missile Carriers, Bombers Fly Over Arctic
Russian Tu-160 and Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers and Tu-22m3 bombers have completed a flight over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean and the Baltic Sea, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Long-range aviation aircraft performed planned flights in the airspace over the neutral waters of the waters of the Baltic, Barents, Norwegian, East Siberian, Chukchi, Beaufort seas and the Arctic Ocean," the ministry stated.This is the second flight of the Russian aviation over the Arctic in a month. On August 10, two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile carriers have competed an 8-hour flight over neutral waters of the Barents Sea and the Arctic Ocean. Russian Su-35S aircraft escorted strategic missile carriers during the flight.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Tu-160 and Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers and Tu-22m3 bombers have completed a flight over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean and the Baltic Sea, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Th"Long-range aviation aircraft
performed planned flights in the airspace over the neutral waters
of the waters of the Baltic, Barents, Norwegian
, East Siberian, Chukchi, Beaufort seas and the Arctic Ocean
," the ministry stated.
This is the second flight of the Russian aviation over the Arctic in a month. On August 10, two Russian Tu-160 strategic missile carriers have competed an 8-hour flight over neutral waters of the Barents Sea and the Arctic Ocean. Russian Su-35S aircraft escorted strategic missile carriers during the flight.