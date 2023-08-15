https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/hunter-biden-attorney-asks-to-withdraw-from-case-due-to-potential-role-as-witness-1112618593.html

Hunter Biden Attorney Asks to Withdraw From Case Due to Potential Role as Witness

Hunter Biden Attorney Asks to Withdraw From Case Due to Potential Role as Witness

One of Hunter Biden’s attorneys is requesting withdrawing from defending the president’s son on tax and firearms charges due to a potential need to appear as a witness in forthcoming legal proceedings, according to a motion filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Tuesday.

2023-08-15T15:02+0000

2023-08-15T15:02+0000

2023-08-15T15:02+0000

americas

hunter biden

delaware

us house of representatives

us

tax evasion

firearm possession

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112618435_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d489ecfcb65305c774eb71d66242465d.jpg

Delaware state policies restrict lawyers from acting as an advocate at a trial in which the lawyer is likely to be a necessary witness, the filing said. Hunter Biden will continue to receive legal representation from other firms, the filing added. Biden faces tax evasion and firearms charges, which were set to be resolved by a plea deal and pre-trial diversion agreement. However, the arrangement collapsed and the parties have since reached an impasse in attempting to reach a new deal. Last week, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of David Weiss as a special counsel tasked with investigating the Hunter Biden case. The case comes amid investigations by US House of Representatives lawmakers into alleged criminal activity by Joe and Hunter Biden, including bribery and foreign influence peddling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/ex-fbi-agent-tells-congress-bidens-team-was-tipped-off-on-hunter-biden-interview-1112590558.html

americas

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hunter biden, hunter biden tax evasion, hunter biden charges, hunter biden attorney