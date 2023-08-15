International
Lavrov Hits Out at West For Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
The US, NATO and the EU, pumping weapons into Ukraine, significantly increase the threat of a direct military conflict between the nuclear powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned, speaking at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
"Today, for the sake of saving their geopolitical project of containing Russia and dividing the Russian world, the United States, NATO and the European Union are pumping more and more advanced weapons into Ukraine, increasingly fueling the conflict and while simultaneously provoking the uncontrolled spread of weapons around the world.... Their adventurous, irresponsible lines significantly raise the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers," Lavrov stressed.
Lavrov Hits Out at West For Fueling Conflict in Ukraine

Being updated
KUBINKA (Sputnik) - The US, NATO and the EU, pumping weapons into Ukraine, significantly increase the threat of a direct military conflict between the nuclear powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned, speaking at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
"Today, for the sake of saving their geopolitical project of containing Russia and dividing the Russian world, the United States, NATO and the European Union are pumping more and more advanced weapons into Ukraine, increasingly fueling the conflict and while simultaneously provoking the uncontrolled spread of weapons around the world.... Their adventurous, irresponsible lines significantly raise the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers," Lavrov stressed.
