Russia Unveils Cutting-Edge UAV Fitted With Neural Network-Based Object Identification System

This unmanned aerial vehicle’s maximum flying time stands at six hours when the drone is powered by petrol, something that enables an operator to conduct meticulous surveillance of a certain area.

The Russian company, Svyaz-Spetszashchita (Communication-Special Defense), has developed a new drone that can be powered both by batteries and gasoline, the firm’s spokesman Dmitry Zubarev told Sputnik on Tuesday.The dual-purpose drone (which means it is designed for civilian or military goals) is currently on display at the ongoing military-technical forum Army-2023 in Kubinka outside Moscow.He stressed that the UAV is capable of transporting two smaller attack drones, in what the Svyaz-Spetszashchita spokesman described as a “highly-desired feature nowadays”.Various attack drones are now widely used by the Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone in Ukraine.UAVs like these, including Russia's Lancet drones, played a significant role in crippling Kiev’s counteroffensive, which, failed to make any sort of progress as tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have already been killed or wounded.

