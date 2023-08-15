International
Ukrainian Sabotage Group Tries to Invade Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Ukrainian Sabotage Group Tries to Invade Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor
Russian forces have prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to trespass into the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.
"At the moment, the Russian armed forces, as well as... the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Bryansk region have prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to enter the territory of Russia near the village of Kurkovichi, Starodubsky municipal district... There are no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Ukraine has been shelling peaceful settlements in Russia, ruining lives of civilians, sending sabotage groups to terrorize ordinary people.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to trespass into the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.
"At the moment, the Russian armed forces, as well as... the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Bryansk region have prevented an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage group to enter the territory of Russia near the village of Kurkovichi, Starodubsky municipal district... There are no casualties," Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, Ukraine has been shelling peaceful settlements in Russia, ruining lives of civilians, sending sabotage groups to terrorize ordinary people.
