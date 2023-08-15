https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/us-plans-to-create-alliance-network-in-asia-pacific-region-to-deter-russia-china---russian-intel-1112615037.html
US Plans to Create Alliance Network in Asia-Pacific to Deter Russia, China - Russian Intel
US Plans to Create Alliance Network in Asia-Pacific to Deter Russia, China - Russian Intel
The United States is planning to establish a network of Washington-controlled alliances in the Asia-Pacific region and reshape the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) security systems to deter Russia and China, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), said on Tuesday.
2023-08-15T13:48+0000
2023-08-15T13:48+0000
2023-08-15T13:48+0000
asia
asia-pacific region
us
russia
china
asean
vietnam
cambodia
thailand
us army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/10/1097384656_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cdef4cf8605de1c360823aadc90aafdf.jpg
The Russian intelligence chief also said that Washington put pressure on the Asia-Pacific states, including Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, over the Ukraine conflict by forcing them to support the Western stance on the matter and threatening with sanctions."Over concerns related to the strengthening of strategic Russia-China ties, Washington has started to conduct a policy to integrate and deter Moscow and Beijing in the Asia-Pacific region. To counteract the Russian-Chinese tandem, the US administration is planning to reshape the ASEAN-centric security system into a network of military-political alliances controlled by the White House," Kostyukov stated during the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security. The United States is also involving South Korea in its nuclear planning, the official emphasized, adding that Seoul hosted the first meeting of the US-Korean group on nuclear issues in July.Furthermore, the US strategic bomber aviation forces have stepped up their activities near the borders of Russia and China, the official highlighted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/china-warns-nato-like-alliances-in-asia-may-plunge-region-into-whirlpool-of-conflicts-1110897321.html
russia
china
cambodia
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/10/1097384656_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae605097fe7bf3e4e44a987053538eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
biden's indo-pacific strategy, us-pacific nations, indo-pacific, pacific ocean nations, us militarization of pacific, aukus, south korea, deter moscow and beijing, us hegemony, us dominance
biden's indo-pacific strategy, us-pacific nations, indo-pacific, pacific ocean nations, us militarization of pacific, aukus, south korea, deter moscow and beijing, us hegemony, us dominance
US Plans to Create Alliance Network in Asia-Pacific to Deter Russia, China - Russian Intel
KUBINKA (Sputnik) - The US is planning to establish a network of Washington-controlled alliances in the Asia-Pacific region and reshape the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) security systems to deter Russia and China, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), said on Tuesday.
The Russian intelligence chief also said that Washington put pressure on the Asia-Pacific states
, including Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, over the Ukraine conflict by forcing them to support the Western stance on the matter and threatening with sanctions.
"Over concerns related to the strengthening of strategic Russia-China ties
, Washington has started to conduct a policy to integrate and deter Moscow and Beijing
in the Asia-Pacific region. To counteract the Russian-Chinese tandem, the US administration is planning to reshape the ASEAN-centric security system into a network of military-political alliances controlled by the White House
," Kostyukov stated during the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.
The United States is also involving South Korea in its nuclear planning
, the official emphasized, adding that Seoul hosted the first meeting
of the US-Korean group on nuclear issues in July.
Furthermore, the US strategic bomber aviation forces have stepped up their activities near the borders of Russia and China, the official highlighted.
"The activity of US strategic bomber aviation has significantly intensified near the borders of Russia and China. This year, there were 77 cases aircraft taking off, which is already more than in the whole of 2022," Kostyukov said.