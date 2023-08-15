https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/watch-russian-tank-withstand-direct-hit-from-nlaw-grenade-launcher--1112601947.html
Watch Russian Tank Withstand Direct Hit From NLAW Grenade Launcher
Watch Russian Tank Withstand Direct Hit From NLAW Grenade Launcher
A Russian tank escorting an assault convoy in the Avdeyevka direction, despite a direct hit during the battle from an NLAW grenade launcher and an anti-tank mine explosion, continued to hold its position and fire at the enemy. The tank crew evacuated from the hit vehicle only after the task was fully accomplished, an officer of the South group of troops told Sputnik.
2023-08-15T12:51+0000
2023-08-15T12:51+0000
2023-08-15T12:51+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian tanks
russian defense ministry
ukrainian crisis
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112602505_28:0:1651:913_1920x0_80_0_0_40a2e56a7aacc2d5db654b37001f72e9.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a Russian tank that continues to fight after being hit by the enemy and encountering a land mine.The tank crew evacuated from the hit vehicle only after the task was fully accomplished, an officer of the Yug group of troops told Sputnik.While covering their comrades and fighting the enemy, the crew of the tank hit a mine barrier of the enemy. However, even after that, the tank continued to conduct fire as far as the machine's capabilities allowed.At the end of the battle, the artillery launched a massive strike on the Ukrainian positions from which the Russian tank was hit. Adjustment and objective control of the battle was carried out from a reconnaissance drone.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112602505_231:0:1448:913_1920x0_80_0_0_667f4b66e6b59c6780ebab0b1f10f175.png
The Russian tank continued to hold its position and conduct fire at the enemy despite a direct hit from a grenade launcher and a mine explosion during the battle
The Russian tank, which accompanied the assault column in the zone of the special military op, continued to hold its position and conduct aimed fire at the enemy despite a direct hit from a grenade launcher and a mine explosion during the battle
2023-08-15T12:51+0000
true
PT2M30S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armored vehicle, russian tank, russian tank crew, russian army, russian soldiers, russian troops, russian forces, russian ministry of defense, heroic tank crew, courageous tank crew
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armored vehicle, russian tank, russian tank crew, russian army, russian soldiers, russian troops, russian forces, russian ministry of defense, heroic tank crew, courageous tank crew
Watch Russian Tank Withstand Direct Hit From NLAW Grenade Launcher
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A Russian tank escorting an assault convoy in the Avdeevka region continued to hold its position and fire at the enemy despite a direct hit from an NLAW grenade launcher and an anti-tank mine explosion.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a Russian tank
that continues to fight after being hit by the enemy and encountering a land mine.
The tank crew evacuated from the hit vehicle only after the task was fully accomplished, an officer of the Yug group of troops told Sputnik.
"The mechanized assault group was sent on a mission... in the Avdeevka region. One of the tanks attached to it was performing a deceptive maneuver, while the second was moving at the head of the column, covering a pair of infantry fighting vehicles. Approaching the enemy positions, the covering tank began fire suppression of the enemy fortification while the paratroopers landed from the IFV in a wooded area. During the ensuing battle, our tank took a direct hit from an NLAW grenade launcher. But the crew maintained its fighting ability and continued maneuvering and firing at the enemy," the officer said.
While covering their comrades and fighting the enemy, the crew of the tank hit a mine barrier of the enemy. However, even after that, the tank continued to conduct fire as far as the machine's capabilities allowed.
"The crew of the tank, commanded by an officer with the call sign 'Belarus', fully accomplished the combat task assigned to it. Only after the vehicle was completely immobilized and, most importantly, when the column they were covering had completely left the enemy's fire zone, did the soldiers leave the tank. In this battle, our tankers demonstrated a high level of professionalism and true fighting spirit," the officer emphasized.
At the end of the battle, the artillery launched a massive strike on the Ukrainian positions from which the Russian tank was hit. Adjustment and objective control of the battle was carried out from a reconnaissance drone.