Watch Russian Tank Withstand Direct Hit From NLAW Grenade Launcher

A Russian tank escorting an assault convoy in the Avdeyevka direction, despite a direct hit during the battle from an NLAW grenade launcher and an anti-tank mine explosion, continued to hold its position and fire at the enemy. The tank crew evacuated from the hit vehicle only after the task was fully accomplished, an officer of the South group of troops told Sputnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video of a Russian tank that continues to fight after being hit by the enemy and encountering a land mine.The tank crew evacuated from the hit vehicle only after the task was fully accomplished, an officer of the Yug group of troops told Sputnik.While covering their comrades and fighting the enemy, the crew of the tank hit a mine barrier of the enemy. However, even after that, the tank continued to conduct fire as far as the machine's capabilities allowed.At the end of the battle, the artillery launched a massive strike on the Ukrainian positions from which the Russian tank was hit. Adjustment and objective control of the battle was carried out from a reconnaissance drone.

