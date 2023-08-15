https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/yellen-says-was-not-aware-mushrooms-she-ate-in-china-had-hallucinogenic-properties-1112621681.html

Yellen Says Was Not Aware Mushrooms She Ate in China Had Hallucinogenic Properties

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was not aware the meal she ate at a restaurant during her recent trip to China contained hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Yellen also said that she and the other guests did not feel ill or awkward after consuming the meal. In addition, the Treasury Secretary said she had read that mushrooms would not cause any adverse effects if cooked properly. "I'm sure they were [cooker properly] at this very good restaurant," Yellen said, "All of us enjoyed the mushrooms [at] the restaurant and none of us felt any ill effects from haven eating them." During her visit to Beijing from July 6-9, Yellen held talks with top Chinese economic policymakers in an attempt to improve strained diplomatic and trade relations between the United States and China.

