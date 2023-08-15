International
Yellen Says Was Not Aware Mushrooms She Ate in China Had Hallucinogenic Properties
Yellen Says Was Not Aware Mushrooms She Ate in China Had Hallucinogenic Properties
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was not aware the meal she ate at a restaurant during her recent trip to China contained hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Yellen also said that she and the other guests did not feel ill or awkward after consuming the meal. In addition, the Treasury Secretary said she had read that mushrooms would not cause any adverse effects if cooked properly. "I'm sure they were [cooker properly] at this very good restaurant," Yellen said, "All of us enjoyed the mushrooms [at] the restaurant and none of us felt any ill effects from haven eating them." During her visit to Beijing from July 6-9, Yellen held talks with top Chinese economic policymakers in an attempt to improve strained diplomatic and trade relations between the United States and China.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she was not aware the meal she ate at a restaurant during her recent trip to China contained hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Yellen also said that she and the other guests did not feel ill or awkward after consuming the meal.
"So, I went with this large group of people and the person who had arranged our dinner and the order [said] there was a delicious mushroom dish. I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties. I learned that later," Yellen told a American broadcaster.
In addition, the Treasury Secretary said she had read that mushrooms would not cause any adverse effects if cooked properly.
"I'm sure they were [cooker properly] at this very good restaurant," Yellen said, "All of us enjoyed the mushrooms [at] the restaurant and none of us felt any ill effects from haven eating them."
During her visit to Beijing from July 6-9, Yellen held talks with top Chinese economic policymakers in an attempt to improve strained diplomatic and trade relations between the United States and China.
