International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/yellen-after-arriving-in-china-says-seeks-to-deepen-communication-on-range-of-issues-1111700289.html
Yellen After Arriving in China Says Seeks to Deepen Communication on Range of Issues
Yellen After Arriving in China Says Seeks to Deepen Communication on Range of Issues
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday after arriving in China that she seeks to deepen communication with Beijing on a range of issues to avoid miscommunications.
2023-07-06T14:06+0000
2023-07-06T14:06+0000
world
janet yellen
china
beijing
treasury
washington
us
us-china relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110175631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a2c07e08fa5c56faad51d794769acaa.jpg
"@POTUS charged his Administration with deepening communication between our two countries on a range of issues, and I look forward to doing so during my visit," Yellen said via Twitter. The secretary added that her visit presents an opportunity to improve communications with China and avoid miscommunications or misunderstandings, noting that Washington would always take the necessary steps to protect US national security. Yellen further added that the US seeks a "healthy economic competition" with China to the benefit of American workers and firms, and collaboration with Beijing to address global challenges. Secretary Yellen is visiting China from July 6-9 to meet with senior Chinese officials and engage them on several economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/cool-on-politics-hot-on-economics-china-lays-out-terms-for-stabilizing-us-ties--1111281923.html
china
beijing
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110175631_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c98aea97358569b7db7ea47ff93e938d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-china relations, us-china tensions, us, china, jannet yellen china
us-china relations, us-china tensions, us, china, jannet yellen china

Yellen After Arriving in China Says Seeks to Deepen Communication on Range of Issues

14:06 GMT 06.07.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday after arriving in China that she seeks to deepen communication with Beijing on a range of issues to avoid miscommunications.
"@POTUS charged his Administration with deepening communication between our two countries on a range of issues, and I look forward to doing so during my visit," Yellen said via Twitter.
The secretary added that her visit presents an opportunity to improve communications with China and avoid miscommunications or misunderstandings, noting that Washington would always take the necessary steps to protect US national security.
In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
Analysis
Cool on Politics, Hot on Economics? China Lays Out Terms for Stabilizing US Ties
19 June, 15:07 GMT
Yellen further added that the US seeks a "healthy economic competition" with China to the benefit of American workers and firms, and collaboration with Beijing to address global challenges.
Secretary Yellen is visiting China from July 6-9 to meet with senior Chinese officials and engage them on several economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала