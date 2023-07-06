https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/yellen-after-arriving-in-china-says-seeks-to-deepen-communication-on-range-of-issues-1111700289.html

Yellen After Arriving in China Says Seeks to Deepen Communication on Range of Issues

Yellen After Arriving in China Says Seeks to Deepen Communication on Range of Issues

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday after arriving in China that she seeks to deepen communication with Beijing on a range of issues to avoid miscommunications.

2023-07-06T14:06+0000

2023-07-06T14:06+0000

2023-07-06T14:06+0000

world

janet yellen

china

beijing

treasury

washington

us

us-china relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/07/1110175631_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a2c07e08fa5c56faad51d794769acaa.jpg

"@POTUS charged his Administration with deepening communication between our two countries on a range of issues, and I look forward to doing so during my visit," Yellen said via Twitter. The secretary added that her visit presents an opportunity to improve communications with China and avoid miscommunications or misunderstandings, noting that Washington would always take the necessary steps to protect US national security. Yellen further added that the US seeks a "healthy economic competition" with China to the benefit of American workers and firms, and collaboration with Beijing to address global challenges. Secretary Yellen is visiting China from July 6-9 to meet with senior Chinese officials and engage them on several economic issues amid rising tensions over trade restrictions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/cool-on-politics-hot-on-economics-china-lays-out-terms-for-stabilizing-us-ties--1111281923.html

china

beijing

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-china relations, us-china tensions, us, china, jannet yellen china