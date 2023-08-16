https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/belarus-top-diplomat-to-attend-brics-summit-in-johannesburg-1112633126.html
Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik will participate in the BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg from August 22-24, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"On the instructions of the head of state, our delegation [to BRICS] will be headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik," Glaz said. He added that the summit's main agenda of promoting mutual cooperation with African states is close to the Belarus, adding that the country will participate in the BRICS-AFRICA Outreach and BRICS+ dialogues. It will be the first time Belarus takes part in a BRICS summit's events, Glaz noted. The Belarusian foreign minister will also hold traditional meetings with his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the summit, the spokesman said. The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link. On July 7, Naledi Pandor, the foreign minister of South Africa, which is the bloc's 2023 chair country, said that 23 countries had officially expressed their interest in joining BRICS. In May, Minsk also addressed the member states to consider the possibility of Belarus joining the bloc.
News
