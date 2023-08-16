https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/dutch-economy-falls-into-recession-with-gdp-down-03-in-q2-2023---statistics-office-1112646820.html

Dutch Economy Falls Into Recession With GDP Down 0.3% in Q2 2023 - Statistics Office

The Dutch economy has fallen into a slight recession after the country's quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 0.4% in January-March 2023 and by 0.3% in the second quarter of the year, the government's statistics office said on Wednesday.

"According to the first estimates by the Dutch central statistical office, the gross domestic product fell by 0.3% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter. In the first quarter, the GDP decreased by 0.4%," the agency noted. The main causes of the recession are falling volumes of exports and a reduction in household consumption, the office stated, adding that exports of goods and services had contracted by 0.7% in April-June quarter-on-quarter, with consumption decreasing by 1.6%.

