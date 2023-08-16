International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/multipurpose-naval-drone-created-in-russia-1112651594.html
Multipurpose Naval Drone Created in Russia
Multipurpose Naval Drone Created in Russia
Specialists of the Kingisepp Machine Building Factory have created a universal crewless boat based on the "Vizir" type platform, Mikhail Danilenko, Managing Director of KMZ group, told Sputnik at the Army-2023 forum.
2023-08-16T20:07+0000
2023-08-16T20:06+0000
military
russia
kubinka
patriot park
army-2023
russian arms
drone warfare
naval vessel
russian navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112651758_0:51:1200:726_1920x0_80_0_0_b458813770ca5046f5b571b67f6a4836.jpg
Danilenko specified the boat's range will be up to 600 kilometres at a low speed, while at a high speed, its range will decrease; however, the vessel will be able to accelerate up to 80 kilometres per hour."For the tasks of a crewless strike boat, it is possible to make a version with an electric drive, including the main engine, batteries, making it possible to move slowly, saving energy. It will be a hybrid engine. As a weapon against, for example, drones, it can be equipped with a large-calibre machine gun and light missiles," he said.Additionally, the director noted the company presented at the exhibition the hydrographic boat GRK 700 Vizir for coastal zone and seabed survey, and which can be used as a carrier of sonar equipment and echo sounder for surveying the area. According to Danilenko, up to six boats can be connected simultaneously by one control panel.When used as a unmanned boat, it has a return-to-base algorithm built into it: the vessel has a full terrain positioning system.Danilenko said that in the event of interception of enemy sea-based drones, the Vizir can neutralize targets using rockets, large-caliber machine guns or electronic warfare systems, and deploy mesh against aircraft. At the same time, the vessel can also travel to within range of a target and launch its own drone.The director reiterated that Vizir-type vessels were supplied to the Baltic Shipyard for Project 22220 nuclear-powered ships. There, they fulfilled the function of travelling boats with ice protection. A total of two Vizir were delivered to the plant. The engine power of such boats ranges from 150 to 350 horsepower.The Army-2023 forum is taking place on August 14-20 in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/russias-army-2023-expo-from-kalashnikov-rifles-to-icbms-and-everything-in-between-1112633980.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/army-2023-international-forum-behind-the-scenes-1112608200.html
russia
kubinka
patriot park
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112651758_83:0:1118:776_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd1c6afc380903dbb1759fa3b49c576.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cutting-edge equipment, military forum army-2023, russian military-industrial complex, vizir, drone boat, naval drone
cutting-edge equipment, military forum army-2023, russian military-industrial complex, vizir, drone boat, naval drone

Multipurpose Naval Drone Created in Russia

20:07 GMT 16.08.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey SafronovNaval drone on the "Vizir" type platform
Naval drone on the Vizir type platform - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Safronov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Specialists of the Kingisepp Machine Building Factory have created a universal crewless boat based on the Vizir-type platform, Mikhail Danilenko, managing director of the KMZ group, told Sputnik at the Army-2023 forum.
Danilenko specified the boat's range will be up to 600 kilometres at a low speed, while at a high speed, its range will decrease; however, the vessel will be able to accelerate up to 80 kilometres per hour.
"For the tasks of a crewless strike boat, it is possible to make a version with an electric drive, including the main engine, batteries, making it possible to move slowly, saving energy. It will be a hybrid engine. As a weapon against, for example, drones, it can be equipped with a large-calibre machine gun and light missiles," he said.
Additionally, the director noted the company presented at the exhibition the hydrographic boat GRK 700 Vizir for coastal zone and seabed survey, and which can be used as a carrier of sonar equipment and echo sounder for surveying the area. According to Danilenko, up to six boats can be connected simultaneously by one control panel.
Стратегический ракетный комплекс Ярс на выставке в рамках Международного военно-технического форума Армия-2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
Multimedia
Russia's Army-2023 Expo: From Kalashnikov Rifles to ICBMs and Everything in Between
13:04 GMT
When used as a unmanned boat, it has a return-to-base algorithm built into it: the vessel has a full terrain positioning system.

"In case it is intercepted by the enemy, it has a system that leads it to an evacuation point, and it has an algorithm for returning to the base. In case of a corresponding task, it can fulfil various functions such as delivery of troops to the landing point, then withdrawal to a safe distance, approach to the shore and return to the base," the top executive stressed.

Danilenko said that in the event of interception of enemy sea-based drones, the Vizir can neutralize targets using rockets, large-caliber machine guns or electronic warfare systems, and deploy mesh against aircraft. At the same time, the vessel can also travel to within range of a target and launch its own drone.
The director reiterated that Vizir-type vessels were supplied to the Baltic Shipyard for Project 22220 nuclear-powered ships. There, they fulfilled the function of travelling boats with ice protection. A total of two Vizir were delivered to the plant. The engine power of such boats ranges from 150 to 350 horsepower.
Участница Международного военно-технического форума АРМИЯ-2023 в Конгрессно-выставочном центре Патриот, Россия - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
Multimedia
Army-2023 International Forum: Behind the Scenes
10:05 GMT
The Army-2023 forum is taking place on August 14-20 in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала