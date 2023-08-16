https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/multipurpose-naval-drone-created-in-russia-1112651594.html

Specialists of the Kingisepp Machine Building Factory have created a universal crewless boat based on the "Vizir" type platform, Mikhail Danilenko, Managing Director of KMZ group, told Sputnik at the Army-2023 forum.

Danilenko specified the boat's range will be up to 600 kilometres at a low speed, while at a high speed, its range will decrease; however, the vessel will be able to accelerate up to 80 kilometres per hour."For the tasks of a crewless strike boat, it is possible to make a version with an electric drive, including the main engine, batteries, making it possible to move slowly, saving energy. It will be a hybrid engine. As a weapon against, for example, drones, it can be equipped with a large-calibre machine gun and light missiles," he said.Additionally, the director noted the company presented at the exhibition the hydrographic boat GRK 700 Vizir for coastal zone and seabed survey, and which can be used as a carrier of sonar equipment and echo sounder for surveying the area. According to Danilenko, up to six boats can be connected simultaneously by one control panel.When used as a unmanned boat, it has a return-to-base algorithm built into it: the vessel has a full terrain positioning system.Danilenko said that in the event of interception of enemy sea-based drones, the Vizir can neutralize targets using rockets, large-caliber machine guns or electronic warfare systems, and deploy mesh against aircraft. At the same time, the vessel can also travel to within range of a target and launch its own drone.The director reiterated that Vizir-type vessels were supplied to the Baltic Shipyard for Project 22220 nuclear-powered ships. There, they fulfilled the function of travelling boats with ice protection. A total of two Vizir were delivered to the plant. The engine power of such boats ranges from 150 to 350 horsepower.The Army-2023 forum is taking place on August 14-20 in the Moscow Region's town of Kubinka under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

