https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/rfk-jr-poses-very-credible-threat-to-bidens-presidency-1112631035.html

RFK Jr. Poses ‘Very Credible Threat’ to Biden’s Presidency - CIA Vet

RFK Jr. Poses ‘Very Credible Threat’ to Biden’s Presidency - CIA Vet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s message and policies make him "a very credible threat" to the American establishment, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer told Sputnik.

2023-08-16T09:40+0000

2023-08-16T09:40+0000

2023-08-16T10:39+0000

analysis

us

ukraine

robert kennedy

joe biden

russia

john f. kennedy

ukraine crisis

proxy war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112630635_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc3d8bc3336f3125f6047a3702c09fea.jpg

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s message and policies make him "a very credible threat" to the American establishment, Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer, told Sputnik.Furthermore, the 2024 Democratic presidential hopeful "is not posturing," and appears to really believe what he's saying, according to the ex-intel-agent-turned-blogger.The politician also known by his initials RFK Jr. spoke to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a video interview posted on the X social network (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. He hauled the Biden administration over the coals for everything from the aid being continuously funneled to the Kiev regime to fight NATO's proxy war against Russia, to the controversial issue of the Pentagon's biological laboratories in Ukraine.According to information cited by Russia's MoD, the United States funneled over $200 million into its biolabs on Ukrainian soil, allegedly using them as an inherent part of the American military biological program. In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that in 2001, the US began investing heavily in bioweapons again when "the Patriot Act reopened the biolabs arms race." Kennedy added that the development of any biological weapon requires a vaccine, since there is a "100 percent chance" of blowback when bioweapons are used.'Ukraine Aid Won't Exist Under RFK Jr.'RFK Jr. in his Tuesday interview had proceeded to lambaste the administration of Joe Biden for continuously pumping financial aid to Ukraine instead of using the resources domestically, to help struggling Americans. "Ukraine aid will not exist under Bobby Kennedy," opined Larry Johnson.Ever since the former environmental lawyer, author, and activist threw his hat into the ring for the 2024 Democratic nomination, RFK Jr. has been criticizing and exposing the Biden administration on a number of sensitive topics, most importantly the Ukraine conflict. He slammed decades of policy conducted by the US and NATO toward Ukraine and Russia for fueling the current conflagration. He also accused the federal government of blatantly lying to the Americans “about everything to do with Ukraine." “We have neglected many, many opportunities to settle this war peacefully,” Kennedy said on a previous occasion. Such statements by RFK Jr. have invariably won him kudos among the electorate, as evidenced by polls. A july Harris Poll gave him 16 percent support against incumbent Joe Biden, while according to FiveThirtyEight’s national polling average, RFK Jr. has held steady around 15 percent all year long. The nephew of assassinated former US President John F Kennedy has been openly denouncing decades of policy conducted by the US and NATO toward Ukraine and Russia for fueling the current conflagration.Kennedy’s policies and positions are genuinely espoused by him, and not just a ruse to score points in his political campaign, Larry Johnson thinks. Looking ahead, Larry Johnson believed that RFK Jr. was in a better position than, for example, ex-POTUS Donald Trump, to “work on a rapprochement with Russia.”However, all told, the policies espoused by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., similar to the case with Donald Trump, make him a "threat" to the establishment ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, Johnson claimed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/robert-kennedy-jr-admits-existence-of-us-bio-labs-in-ukraine-1112605514.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/west-torpedoed-ukraine-peace-because-we-want-war-with-russia---rfk-jr-1112150461.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230715/rfk-jr-reams-establishment-for-manipulating-ukraine-into-conflict-fears-america-is-next-1111894771.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

robert kennedy jr., us biolabs in ukraine, us biological weapons program, u.s. biological weapons program ukraine, nato's proxy war against russia