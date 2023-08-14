International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russian-space-research-institute-publishes-first-images-provided-by-lunar-mission-luna-25-1112590080.html
Russian Space Research Institute Publishes First Images Provided by Lunar Mission Luna-25
Russian Space Research Institute Publishes First Images Provided by Lunar Mission Luna-25
The Russian Space Research Institute on Monday published the first images provided by the Luna-25 lunar mission.
2023-08-14T16:45+0000
2023-08-14T16:48+0000
beyond politics
russia
luna-25 (moon-25)
moon
space exploration
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112589920_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f11b4ba2f058854988d1c3bfe83d0ce5.jpg
The first lunar mission in Russia's post-Soviet space history launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.On Sunday, the mission went activate and carried out their first measurements. The space corporation confirmed that telemetry information from all the devices showed that they function nominally. The data gathered by the station on its way to the Moon was already received, and the project's scientific team began processing it.Luna-25 is part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. It is also the first lunar mission to attempt landing at the Moon's South Pole rather than its equator. After the landing, Luna-25 will collect lunar soil samples and examine them for the presence of ice.The first lunar mission in Russia's post-Soviet space history was launched on August 12 and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/rebirth-of-russian-lunar-program-why-is-luna-25-moon-mission-so-significant-1112509953.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230809/back-to-the-moon-russias-luna-25-lander-mission-in-facts-and-details-1112487032.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112589920_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2ffbbc0119b1202049aa1ba40d1399ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian lunar mission, luna-25, moon exploration, roscosmos, russian space program
russian lunar mission, luna-25, moon exploration, roscosmos, russian space program

Russian Space Research Institute Publishes First Images Provided by Lunar Mission Luna-25

16:45 GMT 14.08.2023 (Updated: 16:48 GMT 14.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankSupermoon seen over Moscow
Supermoon seen over Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Space Research Institute on Monday published the first images provided by the Luna-25 lunar mission.
The first lunar mission in Russia's post-Soviet space history launched on Friday and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.
On Sunday, the mission went activate and carried out their first measurements.
The space corporation confirmed that telemetry information from all the devices showed that they function nominally. The data gathered by the station on its way to the Moon was already received, and the project's scientific team began processing it.
Luna-25 delivered to the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East. August 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2023
Beyond Politics
'Rebirth of Russian Lunar Program': Why is Luna-25 Moon Mission So Significant?
10 August, 14:54 GMT
Luna-25 is part of the Russian lunar program for the exploration and practical use of the Moon and its orbit to establish a fully automated lunar base. It is also the first lunar mission to attempt landing at the Moon's South Pole rather than its equator. After the landing, Luna-25 will collect lunar soil samples and examine them for the presence of ice.
The first lunar mission in Russia's post-Soviet space history was launched on August 12 and is scheduled to land on the Moon on August 21.
Luna-25 infographic cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2023
Multimedia
Back to the Moon! Russia's Luna-25 Lander Mission in Facts and Details
9 August, 17:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала