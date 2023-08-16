https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/top-n-korean-diplomat-lauds-growing-strategic-ties-between-russia-dprk-1112637069.html
Top N Korean Diplomat Lauds Growing Strategic Ties Between Russia, DPRK
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Korea, highlighting the high level of strategic cooperation between the two countries, the state-run Korean news agency reported on Wednesday.
"It expressed belief that the cooperation between the DPRK [North Korea] and Russian foreign ministries would further develop, saying that she is rejoiced over the fact that the strategic and tactical cooperation between the two countries has been boosted in the struggle for defending the sovereignty and security of the country and world peace and stability," the report said. The telegram also said that the "noble fighting spirit" of the Red Army officers who contributed to Korea's liberation is still "kept dearly in the minds of the Korean people." On the same day, August 15, Lavrov also sent a telegram to his North Korean counterpart on the occasion of the anniversary of the Korean liberation, the media said. On Tuesday, the Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of National Liberation Day, saying the holiday is a symbol of the courage and heroism of the Red Army and Korean patriots. The National Liberation Day of Korea is a public holiday celebrated in both North and South Korea on August 15, commemorating the liberation of the Korean Peninsula from Japanese forces during World War II in 1945.
