The data obtained by the Russian Defense Ministry once again proves that the United States is developing biological weapons on the territory of Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

He added that Russian Defense Ministry specialists have seized documents from a Askaniya-Nova Biosphere Reserve laboratory, confirming that the Kharkov Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine have worked on military biological projects of the Pentagon.The projects aim at evaluating of the conditions under which the transmission of pathogens of economically significant infections can become uncontrollable, cause economic damage and create food security risks, the official stated.Kirillov added that the rising incidence of bird flu in Russia raises concern against the background of a mass death of birds due to biological experiments in Ukraine in 2021.The ministry has already drawn attention to the documented fact of a mass death of birds on the territory of the Askaniya-Nova nature reserve in 2021, which, according to experts, was of an infectious nature, the official said. The simultaneous death of birds was provoked by ongoing experiments and neglect of safety requirements, he added.Since the start of the year, Russia has recorded 32 outbreaks of bird flu across the country, he added.Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov stressed that employees of Askaniya-Nova Biosphere Reserve in the Kherson region, before the start of the special operation, collected strains of the avian influenza virus that could overcome the interspecies barrier, including the H5N8 strain with a lethality of up to 40%.Additionally, Ukraine tried to destroy biomaterials left in a Askaniya-Nova Biosphere Reserve biolaboratory, but Russian military scientists managed to identify traces of highly pathogenic bird flu there, the official said.US Biological Warfare and UkraineKirillov stressed that the facts indicate that the United States viewed Ukraine as a foothold for the deployment of NATO contingents.The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research supervised the U-Pi-1 and U-Pi-2 military biological projects, during which an active collection of biomaterials from the population of Ukraine was carried out, the official said. The documents obtained by the Russian Defense Ministry confirm the participation of the Reed institute in the study of the antibiotic resistance of microorganisms isolated from the Ukrainian military during the hostilities in Donbas from 2014 to 2020.Additionally the documents obtained during special op revealed that for several years the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research of the US Army trained Ukrainian personnel under the biological threat reduction program.The Walter Reed Research Institute of the US Army is a basic part of the Pentagon's Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System (EIDSS).The United States is setting long-term goals to fing military applications of biotechnology to outrun strategic rivals, the official emphasized.He added that the goal declared in the strategy is to ensure technological sovereignty in the field of biomanufacturing and overtake strategic rivals.Kirillov stressed that the United States has never clearly stated about its obligations in the field of the safety of its biological research.The official highlighted that the United States is improving methods of biological protection of its military personnel, while simultaneously studying pathogens of particularly dangerous diseases typical for specific areas.The official added that the United States has planned work to collect pathogens of especially dangerous infections in Central Asia and the South Caucasus under the guise of humanitarian cooperation,.He specified that for these operations, the US government resorts to using not military but civilian organizations, for example the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Gryphon Scientific research company.

