https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/us-uk-seeking-to-destabilize-central-asia---russian-security-council-1111418617.html

US, UK Seeking to Destabilize Central Asia - Russian Security Council

US, UK Seeking to Destabilize Central Asia - Russian Security Council

The United States and the United Kingdom seek to destabilize the situation in Central Asian countries in order to warrant the expansion of NATO's military presence in the region, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday.

2023-06-23T11:16+0000

2023-06-23T11:16+0000

2023-06-23T11:25+0000

world

nikolai patrushev

central asia

united kingdom (uk)

nato

russian security council

biolab

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104864/75/1048647569_0:0:2879:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_99ae62362dd692f19db235c5a82290a1.jpg

"Central Asia has become a priority target of their information influence to establish control over the population. The manipulation of public opinion by Washington and London is aimed at aggravating the internal political situation, pressuring the authorities and forming a stratum of the population that shares values alien to the centuries-old traditions of Central Asian peoples," Patrushev said at the inaugural Russia-Central Asia meeting of security council chiefs in Kazakhstan. Its purpose is to create ploys to expand NATO's military presence in the region, and this can be done by taking advantage of the security risks emanating from Afghanistan, the Russian security chief said. The official also said that Moscow is particularly concerned by the Pentagon's biolabs operating in Central Asia, similar to those it used to run in Ukraine and Georgia. These labs are capable of creating "race-specific" viruses, Patrushev specified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/cholera-pathogens-found-in-odessa-may-be-associated-with-us-biolabs-1111303467.html

central asia

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states and the united kingdom, destabilize the situation in central asia, nato's military presence