https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/iran-saudi-arabia-to-implement-existing-mutual-agreements-on-security-economy-1112684621.html

Iran, Saudi Arabia to Implement Existing Mutual Agreements on Security, Economy

Iran, Saudi Arabia to Implement Existing Mutual Agreements on Security, Economy

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to implement existing bilateral agreements on security, trade and economic cooperation following the resumption of diplomatic relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

2023-08-17T17:30+0000

2023-08-17T17:30+0000

2023-08-17T17:30+0000

iran

saudi arabia

middle east

world

bilateral relations

persian gulf

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/06/1109187523_0:91:1195:763_1920x0_80_0_0_d1214f88fa108a12be1a72698cc40e6d.jpg

The top Iranian diplomat stated that Tehran was also fully committed to expanding relations with Riyadh in all areas. Amirabdollahian paid a visit to Saudi Arabia, the first one by the Iranian foreign minister in more than 10 years, amid the thaw in relations between the two countries. In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The deal also provided for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits of top diplomats and security cooperation. The Iranian diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia resumed its operation on June 6. On June 17, the top Saudi diplomat traveled Tehran on an official visit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/chinas-saudi-iran-deal-indicates-us-no-longer-pulling-mideast-strings-1109246891.html

iran

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east tensions, saudi arabia, iran, kuwait, saudi-iran relations, iran-saudi pact, iran-saudi relations, iranian embassy in riyadh, iranian-saudi relations, diplomatic relations restoration, saudi embassy in tehran