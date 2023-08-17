https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/iran-saudi-arabia-to-implement-existing-mutual-agreements-on-security-economy-1112684621.html
Iran, Saudi Arabia to Implement Existing Mutual Agreements on Security, Economy
Iran, Saudi Arabia to Implement Existing Mutual Agreements on Security, Economy
Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to implement existing bilateral agreements on security, trade and economic cooperation following the resumption of diplomatic relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.
The top Iranian diplomat stated that Tehran was also fully committed to expanding relations with Riyadh in all areas. Amirabdollahian paid a visit to Saudi Arabia, the first one by the Iranian foreign minister in more than 10 years, amid the thaw in relations between the two countries. In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The deal also provided for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits of top diplomats and security cooperation. The Iranian diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia resumed its operation on June 6. On June 17, the top Saudi diplomat traveled Tehran on an official visit.
Iran, Saudi Arabia to Implement Existing Mutual Agreements on Security, Economy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to implement existing bilateral agreements on security, trade and economic cooperation following the resumption of diplomatic relations, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.
The top Iranian diplomat stated that Tehran was also fully committed to expanding relations
with Riyadh in all areas.
"We agreed to implement existing agreements between the two countries in the fields of security, trade, economy, and other issues of interest," the minister was quoted by an Iranian news agency as saying at a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, in Riyadh.
Amirabdollahian paid a visit to Saudi Arabia, the first one by the Iranian foreign minister in more than 10 years, amid the thaw in relations between the two countries.
In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation
, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The deal also provided for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits of top diplomats and security cooperation. The Iranian diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia
resumed its operation on June 6. On June 17, the top Saudi diplomat traveled Tehran on an official visit
