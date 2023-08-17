https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russian-air-defense-downed-ukrainian-strike-drone-over-belgorod-region---mod-1112666246.html
Russian Air Defenses Down Ukrainian Strike Drone Over Belgorod Region - MoD
Russian air defense systems have hit a Ukrainian strike drone over the Belgorod Region at about 9 a.m. Moscow time (06:00 GMT) on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Today, at about 9:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects in Russia was thwarted. By means of air defense, a Ukrainian strike UAV was detected and destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that there were no casualties or damage.According to the Defense Ministry, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled attack.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
07:18 GMT 17.08.2023
"Today, at about 9:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle on objects in Russia was thwarted. By means of air defense, a Ukrainian strike UAV
was detected and destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that there were no casualties or damage.
According to the Defense Ministry, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the foiled attack.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.