https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/uefa-unveils-nominees-for-best-coach-best-male-player-2023-awards-1112684314.html
UEFA Unveils Nominees for Best Coach, Best Male Player 2023 Awards
UEFA Unveils Nominees for Best Coach, Best Male Player 2023 Awards
Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi, Napoli's Luciano Spalletti and Manchester City's Josep Guardiola have been shortlisted for the 2022/23 UEFA men's coach of the year award, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Thursday.
2023-08-17T17:30+0000
2023-08-17T17:30+0000
2023-08-17T17:30+0000
luciano spalletti
kevin de bruyne
erling haaland
manchester city
uefa
karim benzema
josep 'pep' guardiola
football
football star
football player
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083030883_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d4c98472c7f2956c58558339caf8dfb9.jpg
"[A jury of] coaches and journalists were asked to select their top three coaches from the shortlist by allocating them five points, three points and one point respectively. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves," UEFA explained under the announcement with the shortlist of top three nominees. Meanwhile, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, as well as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi were selected as the three nominees to win 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, the organization said. The winners of the UEFA awards will be announced on August 31 in Monaco during the draw ceremony for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, according to the statement. In 2022, Italian football manager Carlo Ancelotti won the UEFA men's coach of the year award, while French striker Karim Benzema was crowned the world's best male footballer.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230610/manchester-city-win-first-champions-league-title-after-besting-inter-milan-1111051638.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083030883_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1691fdb05c31227dde473f38b232ea0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
italian football, carlo ancelotti, uefa, men's coach of the year award, french football, karim benzema, world's best male footballer, manchester city, kevin de bruyne, erling haaland, inter miami, lionel messi, 2022/23 uefa, men's player of the year award, simone inzaghi, luciano spalletti, josep guardiola, football player, football coach, football star, football team
italian football, carlo ancelotti, uefa, men's coach of the year award, french football, karim benzema, world's best male footballer, manchester city, kevin de bruyne, erling haaland, inter miami, lionel messi, 2022/23 uefa, men's player of the year award, simone inzaghi, luciano spalletti, josep guardiola, football player, football coach, football star, football team
UEFA Unveils Nominees for Best Coach, Best Male Player 2023 Awards
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi, Napoli's Luciano Spalletti and Manchester City's Josep Guardiola have been shortlisted for the 2022/23 UEFA men's coach of the year award, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Thursday.
"[A jury of] coaches and journalists were asked to select their top three coaches from the shortlist by allocating them five points, three points and one point respectively. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves," UEFA explained under the announcement with the shortlist of top three nominees.
Meanwhile, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne
and Erling Haaland
, as well as Inter Miami's Lionel Messi were selected as the three nominees to win 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, the organization said.
The winners of the UEFA awards will be announced on August 31 in Monaco during the draw ceremony for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, according to the statement.
In 2022, Italian football manager Carlo Ancelotti
won the UEFA men's coach of the year award, while French striker Karim Benzema
was crowned the world's best male footballer.