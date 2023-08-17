UK's BAE Systems to Buy Subsidiary of US's Ball Corporation for $5.5Bln

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/uks-bae-systems-to-buy-subsidiary-of-uss-ball-corporation-for-55bln-1112672029.html
UK defense giant BAE Systems announced on Thursday that it had entered into a deal to acquire Ball Aerospace, a subsidiary of US-based Ball Corporation, for around $5.5 billion in cash, with the acquisition expected to close in 2024.
Ball Aerospace is a "leading provider of spacecraft, mission payloads, optical systems, and antenna systems," the UK company said, adding that the acquisition would allow BAE Systems to strengthen its portfolio with high-end technology capabilities.The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, the statement read, adding that the acquisition would be funded through a combination of new external debt and existing cash resources. Earlier in the month, a British newspaper reported that BAE Systems had booked a record 66 billion pounds ($84 billion) in contracts with various countries to meet their growing demand for weapons supplies. Ball Aerospace is a US manufacturer of spacecraft, components and instruments for national defense and civil space applications. The company is headquartered in Colorado and employs more than 5,200 people.
