Pentagon Expects China Will Try to Inhibit US Ability to Use Space
The US military expects that China will try to inhibit the United States' capabilities in space, President Joe Biden's nominee for commander of the US Space Command, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, said
"Because the People's Republic of China has studied how we use space, we do expect that they will try to inhibit our ability to use space the way we would prefer to across the joint force," Whiting reported. Whiting agreed with lawmakers that a potential "Chinese invasion of Taiwan" could lead to a battle in space with the United States. Earlier in July, US Indo-Pacific Command head Adm. John Aquilino expressed confidence that the US military is capable of defending Taiwan against a "Chinese invasion". According to the general, the US thinks that China and Russia are developing their military capabilities in space, affecting Washington’s defense policy of deterrence.In addition, Whiting agreed that these developments are undermining US defense national security policy.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards its sovereignty over the island as indisputable.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military expects that China will try to inhibit the United States' capabilities in space, President Joe Biden's nominee for commander of the US Space Command, Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.
"Because the People's Republic of China has studied how we use space, we do expect that they will try to inhibit our ability to use space the way we would prefer to across the joint force," Whiting reported.
Whiting agreed with lawmakers that a potential "Chinese invasion of Taiwan"
could lead to a battle in space with the United States.
"We think the opening shots of such a war could happen in space or cyber," he claimed.
Earlier in July, US Indo-Pacific Command head Adm. John Aquilino expressed confidence that the US military is capable of defending Taiwan
against a "Chinese invasion".
According to the general, the US thinks that China and Russia are developing their military capabilities in space, affecting Washington’s defense policy of deterrence.
"It absolutely happens," Whiting stressed during his confirmation Senate hearing on the position of the commander of the US Space Command when asked whether or not China and Russia are developing their capacity for offensive and defensive weapons in space.
In addition, Whiting agreed that these developments are undermining US defense national security policy.
"The creation of the US Space Command recognizes that new reality," Whiting said.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence.
Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei
and regards its sovereignty over the island as indisputable.