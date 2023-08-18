https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/bidens-trilateral-summit-with-south-korea-japan-aimed-at-accelerating-anti-china-policy-1112682339.html

Biden’s Trilateral Summit With South Korea, Japan Aimed at ‘Accelerating’ Anti-China Policy

An international relations expert told Sputnik on Wednesday that the trilateral summit being hosted by the White House is an “acceleration” of the US’ attempts to stop China’s rise.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a summit in Camp David, Maryland, as part of an effort that is nakedly aimed at building a new military bloc against China and the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK).The move comes after nearly a year of increased testing by North Korea of new types of ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, which it says are intended to counter the threat posed by US forces, and which the US calls provocative. The DPRK is technically still at war with the US and South Korea, since the 1950-53 war ended in a ceasefire and not a permanent peace treaty, and has justified its military buildup on security grounds.It is also no coincidence that South Korea and Japan are two of the world’s biggest producers of advanced computer microchips, which Washington has sought to deny to China by pressuring them and other governments to stop selling to Chinese companies.However, earlier this week, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong accused the US of threatening other nations with “collateral damage” from its all-out drive to halt China’s economic rise, warning the trade war would ultimately be “disastrous for the global economy.”Dr. Victor Teo, a political scientist who specializes in the international relations of the Indo-Pacific region, told Sputnik that the ultimate goal of the trilateral summit was for the US to invite South Korea and Japan to form another coalition against China in the Indo-Pacific region.“The summit itself is designed to help boost the three leaders’ domestic standing as much as it is designed to send a signal of the countries resolve to work together to stand up to North Korea and China,” Teo explained.Earlier this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly also pitched forming a bloc against China to Seoul and Tokyo, inspired by the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between the US, Australia, Japan, and India.Teo explained that it was part of an ongoing effort by Washington to consolidate and tighten its existing alliances with Japan and South Korea - two nations that have not always gotten along with each other for historical reasons.“Yoon has adopted a conservative nationalist pro-US posture and advocates a muscular policy towards North Korea and China,” Teo explained. “To that extent, Yoon has effected a reconciliatory policy towards Japan, suggesting that common outlook and future interests between Japan and South Korea matter more than antagonism over historical issues. The United States and Japan are therefore capitalizing on Yoon’s elections to further tighten the military cooperation of the US-Japan and US-ROK alliances to ensure that these countries could work more effectively than ever in the event of any future conflict in the region.”

