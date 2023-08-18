China's Xi to Visit South Africa, Participate in BRICS Summit - Beijing

International
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to South Africa from August 21-24 and take part in the 15th Summit of BRICS nations in Johannesburg, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday.
"At the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to South Africa from August 21-24 and will participate in the 15th Summit of BRICS nations, which will take place in Johannesburg," the foreign ministry quoted Hua on the website as saying. The Chinese diplomat added that Xi and Ramaphosa will co-chair the China-Africa leaders summit during the visit. The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay an official visit to South Africa from August 21-24 and take part in the 15th Summit of BRICS nations in Johannesburg, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday.
"At the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to South Africa from August 21-24 and will participate in the 15th Summit of BRICS nations, which will take place in Johannesburg," the foreign ministry quoted Hua on the website as saying.
The Chinese diplomat added that Xi and Ramaphosa will co-chair the China-Africa leaders summit during the visit.
The BRICS summit in Johannesburg is expected to be attended by the leaders of Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to participate in the summit via video link.
