Lavrov to Lead Russian Delegation to 78th Session of UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the country's delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18-26, according to the relevant decree by President Vladimir Putin published on the official legal information portal on Friday.
"To approve the following composition of the delegation of Russia to participate in the work of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly: Lavrov S.V. — Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, permanent member of the Security Council of Russia (head of the delegation)," the document read. The delegation will also include Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, and Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee.
11:31 GMT 18.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will head the country's delegation to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 18-26, according to the relevant decree by President Vladimir Putin published on the official legal information portal on Friday.
"To approve the following composition of the delegation of Russia to participate in the work of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly: Lavrov S.V. — Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, permanent member of the Security Council of Russia (head of the delegation)," the document read.
The delegation will also include Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, and Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee.
