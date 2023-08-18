https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/russian-state-arms-exporter-brings-klavesin-underwater-drone-other-new-products-to-world-market-1112700580.html
Russian State Arms Exporter Brings Klavesin Underwater Drone, Other New Products to World Market
Russian State Arms Exporter Brings Klavesin Underwater Drone, Other New Products to World Market
Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has brought more than 10 new defense products, including the Klavesin underwater drone and the Nabat communications complex, to the world market, CEO Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.
2023-08-18T09:07+0000
2023-08-18T09:07+0000
2023-08-18T09:07+0000
military
russia
rosoboronexport
drone
arms exports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105199/01/1051990150_0:167:3047:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0e70b343da7f2be79f0d4c4e6eb3ae.jpg
"In 2023, over 10 models received export permits. A number of them opened the way for Rosoboronexport to new segments of the world market, where there were no Russian supplies. For example, the Klavesin-1RE autonomous underwater vehicle complex fell into the developing niche of underwater drones capable of operating at depths of up to 6,000 meters [3.7 miles] just in time," Mikheev said on the sidelines of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum. Additionally, the Nabat complex of notification and communication automation tools with elements of artificial intelligence, as well as Z-STS Akhmat armored vehicles and a fully imported version of the Typhoon-K motor vehicles, renamed to Phoenix after the modification, received an export passport this year, the CEO said. The Army-2023 forum is taking place in the town of Kubinka in the Moscow Region from August 14-20. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/rosoboronexport-agency-to-present-security-solutions-at-russia-africa-summit-1112131143.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105199/01/1051990150_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3ad6b43586fbb7904514fefd7cd21f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian state arms exporter, underwater drone, defense products, rosoboronexport
russian state arms exporter, underwater drone, defense products, rosoboronexport
Russian State Arms Exporter Brings Klavesin Underwater Drone, Other New Products to World Market
KUBINKA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport has brought more than 10 new defense products, including the Klavesin underwater drone and the Nabat communications complex, to the world market, CEO Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik.
"In 2023, over 10 models received export permits. A number of them opened the way for Rosoboronexport
to new segments of the world market, where there were no Russian supplies. For example, the Klavesin-1RE autonomous underwater vehicle complex fell into the developing niche of underwater drones capable of operating at depths of up to 6,000 meters [3.7 miles] just in time," Mikheev said on the sidelines of the Army-2023 international military-technical forum.
Additionally, the Nabat complex of notification and communication automation tools with elements of artificial intelligence, as well as Z-STS Akhmat armored vehicles and a fully imported version of the Typhoon-K motor vehicles, renamed to Phoenix after the modification, received an export passport this year, the CEO said.
"In the near future, we expect the launch of a number of completely new models on the world market, as well as products of Russian enterprises that have been deeply modernized and modified, taking into account the experience gained in combat use, and have shown their characteristics during the special military operation," Mikheev said.
The Army-2023 forum is taking place in the town of Kubinka in the Moscow Region from August 14-20. Sputnik is the official media partner of the event.