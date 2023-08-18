https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/uk-starts-deliveries-of-new-batch-of-reconnaissance-drones-to-ukraine---defense-ministry-1112702005.html

UK Starts Deliveries of New Batch of Reconnaissance Drones to Ukraine - Defense Ministry

London has begun supplying a new batch of aerial reconnaissance drones to Kiev as part of the assistance by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Delivery begins of a new package of [aerial reconnaissance] drones to Ukraine, funded by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces have already begun "training on the systems, which will form a package of more than 100 drones." The new batch includes multiple types of drone designed for different roles, such as target acquisition, electronic warfare, guiding artillery, and night operations, the statement said. Western countries stepped up their military aid to Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, providing Kiev with various types of weapons. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.

