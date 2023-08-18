International
UK Starts Deliveries of New Batch of Reconnaissance Drones to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
London has begun supplying a new batch of aerial reconnaissance drones to Kiev as part of the assistance by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Delivery begins of a new package of [aerial reconnaissance] drones to Ukraine, funded by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces have already begun "training on the systems, which will form a package of more than 100 drones." The new batch includes multiple types of drone designed for different roles, such as target acquisition, electronic warfare, guiding artillery, and night operations, the statement said. Western countries stepped up their military aid to Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, providing Kiev with various types of weapons. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London has begun supplying a new batch of aerial reconnaissance drones to Kiev as part of the assistance by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Delivery begins of a new package of [aerial reconnaissance] drones to Ukraine, funded by the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces have already begun "training on the systems, which will form a package of more than 100 drones."
The new batch includes multiple types of drone designed for different roles, such as target acquisition, electronic warfare, guiding artillery, and night operations, the statement said.
"The UK remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine, with £2.3bn already earmarked for further military support through 2023, with additional munitions and equipment to be delivered in the coming months. Further UK government assistance continues in the form of humanitarian support and economic aid," the ministry added.
A Ukrainian BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicle seen during the Sea Breeze 2019 military exercise in Odessa - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Why UK Training of Ukrainian Commandos to Seize Crimea is Waste of Time
1 August, 14:29 GMT
Western countries stepped up their military aid to Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, providing Kiev with various types of weapons. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.
