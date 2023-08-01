https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/why-uk-training-of-ukrainian-commandos-to-seize-crimea-is-waste-of-time-1112323451.html

Why UK Training of Ukrainian Commandos to Seize Crimea is Waste of Time

The UK has been providing training to Ukrainian commandos for an invasion of Crimea, per the Western press. Will the plan fly?

The British military is training some 2,000 elite Ukrainian soldiers at a remote location in Dartmoor for an operation envisaging strikes from air, land, and sea to paralyze Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula. Still, the bold plan is unlikely to fly, per Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.In addition, it's much too late to bring a new fresh face to the conflict, according to Paul E. Vallely, retired US Army major general and chairman of the Stand Up America US Foundation.Is NATO Training Efficient?Meanwhile, reports are emerging saying that the much-lauded NATO training is not as effective as many believe. Surrendered Ukrainian soldiers, who were trained in NATO countries, questioned the effectiveness of training and complained that it was insufficient and did not guarantee an advantage on the battlefield.Western countries have not participated in high-intensity conflicts since the Vietnam War, and have mostly trained in accordance with the patterns of Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria wars.To complicate matters further, Ukrainian troops are being trained by different NATO member states, CIA veteran Larry Johnson told Sputnik last month, adding that this approach undermines the principle of uniformity of the army. Per Johnson, a soldier usually gets the basics during 13 weeks of training and should then undergo at least two to three months of specialized training to learn how to operate NATO-grade weapons.Meanwhile, most of the Ukrainian troops that have been trained by the UK have gone through five weeks of boot camp.Five weeks is obviously not enough time to teach soldiers Western military doctrine, especially for complicated combined arms operations, Maloof echoed."The Ukrainians know how to fight defensively, but not offensively, and I think that this is where they can't get enough training in how to actually launch a troop counteroffensive to actually take that territory," he said. "And they don't have enough troops - number one. And number two, the equipment supplies are not consistent. They're not capable of being regularly relied upon as supplies. And the attrition rate of the equipment that they do have is so high that the US cannot supply it fast enough."Is the Ukrainian Army Capable of Fighting in High-Intensity Conflict?The other element that is lacking completely for the Ukrainians to be able to launch an effective counteroffensive is air power, Maloof continued.Despite statements from the Western military leadership about the forthcoming deliveries of F-16s and M1 Abrams and increasing numbers of Ukrainian units being trained according to NATO standards, there are a lot of problems with the Western military aid efficiency. Simultaneously, the US and its allies refuse to consider a peace settlement, insisting that the Kiev regime should gain an advantage on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been sustaining heavy losses on the ground.Under these conditions, neither a Ukrainian "blitzkrieg" attack on Crimea nor a large-scale counteroffensive looks possible, according to Sputnik's interlocutors.

