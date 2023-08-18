https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/un-stands-firmly-against-using-cluster-bombs-in-ukraine-anywhere-1112715053.html

UN Stands ‘Firmly Against’ Using Cluster Bombs in Ukraine, Anywhere

UN Stands ‘Firmly Against’ Using Cluster Bombs in Ukraine, Anywhere

The United Nations firmly opposes the use of cluster munitions in Ukraine and anywhere else in the world, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

2023-08-18T18:48+0000

2023-08-18T18:48+0000

2023-08-18T18:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

cluster bombs

us arms for ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

us

ukraine

the united nations (un)

convention on cluster munitions

stephane dujarric

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/12/1112714891_0:211:3266:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a85fd5bc0e91f71fccbf0af0dfcf8b21.jpg

"We are firmly against the use of cluster bombs everywhere and anywhere. They are a horrifying tool of war," Dujarric said during a press conference. The United Nations wants to see an end to the conflict in Ukraine and hopes to see the territorial integrity of the country preserved. On July 7, the US government unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine that included cluster munitions. The move was widely criticized in many quarters, including allies in the European Union as well some US lawmakers. On Thursday, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said that the information provided by the Ukrainians to the United States indicates Kiev is using the cluster munitions appropriately. The Convention on Cluster Munitions, which bans their use, has been ratified by 123 countries. The United States, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukraine-civilians-children-will-die-for-years-from-us-cluster-bombs---peace-activist-1111958202.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/ukraine-hands-pentagon-first-report-on-use-of-deadly-us-gifted-cluster-bombs-1112498924.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cluster bombs, cluster munitions, lethal cluster munitions, pentagon, ukraine counteroffensive, cluster ammunition, us cluster ammunition for ukraine, running low on ammunition, proxy war against russia, cluster munitions; ukraine; ukrainian crisis, conflict in ukraine, cluster bombs for ukraine, us bombs for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, u.s. arms for ukraine, american cluster bombs, un on cluster bombs for ukraine, stalled counteroffensive, failed counteroffensive, us military aid for ukraine, us-provided cluster munitions