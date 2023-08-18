https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-denies-targeting-china-through-trilateral-cooperation-with-japan-s-korea-1112708257.html

The United States' renewed efforts to boost trilateral security cooperation with Japan and South Korea is "not against anyone," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday.

"I would just underscore that this summit today, this partnership, is not against anyone; it is for something. It is for a vision of the Indo-Pacific that is free, open, secure and prosperous," Sullivan said in response to a reporter's question at Camp David about China’s complaint that the US was seeking to form an "Asian NATO." He noted that the US had already been cooperating with Japan and South Korea for decades; thus, what was actually new was a framework to "stitch all of that work together." He argued that this preexisting trilateral cooperation had helped boost economic conditions for all countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including China.

