https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-denies-targeting-china-through-trilateral-cooperation-with-japan-s-korea-1112708257.html
US Denies Targeting China Through Trilateral Cooperation With Japan, S Korea
US Denies Targeting China Through Trilateral Cooperation With Japan, S Korea
The United States' renewed efforts to boost trilateral security cooperation with Japan and South Korea is "not against anyone," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday.
2023-08-18T13:52+0000
2023-08-18T13:52+0000
2023-08-18T13:52+0000
world
china
japan
south korea
nato
jake sullivan
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107276038_0:135:3072:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_d1f4484ebf5cea6b072be83280df2799.jpg
"I would just underscore that this summit today, this partnership, is not against anyone; it is for something. It is for a vision of the Indo-Pacific that is free, open, secure and prosperous," Sullivan said in response to a reporter's question at Camp David about China’s complaint that the US was seeking to form an "Asian NATO." He noted that the US had already been cooperating with Japan and South Korea for decades; thus, what was actually new was a framework to "stitch all of that work together." He argued that this preexisting trilateral cooperation had helped boost economic conditions for all countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/us-plans-to-create-alliance-network-in-asia-pacific-region-to-deter-russia-china---russian-intel-1112615037.html
china
japan
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107276038_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd3ad007f8bd77eb560b95e7a7a4824.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
trilateral cooperation, boost trilateral security cooperation, japan and south korea
trilateral cooperation, boost trilateral security cooperation, japan and south korea
US Denies Targeting China Through Trilateral Cooperation With Japan, S Korea
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States' renewed efforts to boost trilateral security cooperation with Japan and South Korea is "not against anyone," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday.
"I would just underscore that this summit today, this partnership, is not against anyone; it is for something. It is for a vision of the Indo-Pacific that is free, open, secure and prosperous," Sullivan said in response to a reporter's question at Camp David about China’s complaint that the US was seeking to form an "Asian NATO."
"If you look at the deliverables, if you look at the joint statement, if you look at the principles…they are not taking aim at a country. They are taking aim at an affirmative vision for how we can deliver results for the peoples of our countries, but also for people across the Pacific," Sullivan added.
He noted that the US had already been cooperating with Japan and South Korea
for decades; thus, what was actually new was a framework to "stitch all of that work together."
He argued that this preexisting trilateral cooperation had helped boost economic conditions for all countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including China.