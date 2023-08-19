https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/air-defenses-down-ukrainian-s-200-missile-aimed-at-crimea---russian-defense-ministry-1112721672.html

Air Defenses Down Ukrainian S-200 Missile Aimed at Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

Air Defenses Down Ukrainian S-200 Missile Aimed at Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian missile defense systems destroyed in the air an S-200 missile that Ukrainian troops used to attack facilities in Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said early on Saturday.

2023-08-19T05:20+0000

2023-08-19T05:20+0000

2023-08-19T05:20+0000

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

crimea

kiev

s-200

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099637775_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc5307040a94f2122ae9dc9b115ea69.jpg

"This night, on August 19, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack on the territory of Crimea with an S-200 air defense missile converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was timely detected by the Russian air defense forces and shot down in mid-air," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that there were no casualties or material damage.On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.Prior to that, Russian forces had managed to successfully thwart two separate drone attacks in the Belgorod Region and over the Black Sea.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russian-forces-thwart-ukrainian-drone-strikes-in-black-sea-belgorod-region-1112692557.html

ukraine

crimea

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian missile defense systems, russian defense ministry, ukrainian troops, s-200 missile