https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/air-defenses-down-ukrainian-s-200-missile-aimed-at-crimea---russian-defense-ministry-1112721672.html
Air Defenses Down Ukrainian S-200 Missile Aimed at Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry
Air Defenses Down Ukrainian S-200 Missile Aimed at Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry
Russian missile defense systems destroyed in the air an S-200 missile that Ukrainian troops used to attack facilities in Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said early on Saturday.
2023-08-19T05:20+0000
2023-08-19T05:20+0000
2023-08-19T05:20+0000
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
crimea
kiev
s-200
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099637775_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_4cc5307040a94f2122ae9dc9b115ea69.jpg
"This night, on August 19, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack on the territory of Crimea with an S-200 air defense missile converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was timely detected by the Russian air defense forces and shot down in mid-air," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that there were no casualties or material damage.On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.Prior to that, Russian forces had managed to successfully thwart two separate drone attacks in the Belgorod Region and over the Black Sea.Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russian-forces-thwart-ukrainian-drone-strikes-in-black-sea-belgorod-region-1112692557.html
ukraine
crimea
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099637775_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3243a7db292a5bad4bb910fe9db4a69.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian missile defense systems, russian defense ministry, ukrainian troops, s-200 missile
russian missile defense systems, russian defense ministry, ukrainian troops, s-200 missile
Air Defenses Down Ukrainian S-200 Missile Aimed at Crimea - Russian Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian missile defense systems destroyed in the air an S-200 missile that Ukrainian troops used to attack facilities in Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said early on Saturday.
"This night, on August 19, the Kiev regime attempted a terrorist attack on the territory of Crimea with an S-200 air defense missile converted into a strike version. The Ukrainian missile was timely detected by the Russian air defense forces and shot down in mid-air," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that there were no casualties or material damage.
On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian drone
was shot down around 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT) when it attempted to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow region.
Prior to that, Russian forces had managed to successfully thwart two separate drone attacks in the Belgorod Region and over the Black Sea.
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid.