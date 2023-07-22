https://sputnikglobe.com/20230722/global-transition-to-f-35s-frees-up-f-16s-for-ukraine-ex-lockheed-martin-manager-claims-1112057552.html

Global Transition to F-35s ‘Frees Up F-16s for Ukraine', Ex-Lockheed Martin Manager Claims

Global Transition to F-35s ‘Frees Up F-16s for Ukraine', Ex-Lockheed Martin Manager Claims

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that Kiev may receive the F-16s before the end of this year.

2023-07-22T08:17+0000

2023-07-22T08:17+0000

2023-07-22T08:24+0000

military

us

ukraine

netherlands

denmark

john kirby

jake sullivan

f-16

fighter jets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112057175_0:55:3448:1995_1920x0_80_0_0_a54f5da4658e4fbf3d86bd33216a4c61.jpg

The West may be ready to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Kiev because most Western countries are currently switching to more sophisticated F-35 warplanes, Tom Burbage, former general manager of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, has told a US magazine.According to Burbage, the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine prodded “many nations to turn to the F-35 in a rapidly-changing security environment.” At the same time, he warned that it would take years to phase in the F-35s for countries now opting for the US fifth generation fighters.The comments come after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that his country is “moving rapidly” to get the F-16s to Ukraine. “We are going to push as fast as possible,” Sullivan told a security forum in Aspen, Colorado.He was echoed by US Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, the Director of Operations of the Joint Staff who told a Pentagon briefing earlier this month that the conditions for using the F-16s in Ukraine are "probably not ideal" at the moment, admitting that Moscow's forces "still possess some air defense capability."The same tone was struck by General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, who told reporters that it will take "years to train the pilots, years to do the maintenance and sustainment, years to generate that degree of financial support to do that," an apparent nod to the F-16s.Sullivan, in turn, said in a separate statement last week that US President Joe Biden "has given a green light and we will allow, permit, support, facilitate and in fact provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to begin being trained on F-16s, as soon as the Europeans are prepared.”This was preceded by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin saying that the Netherlands and Denmark were making "progress on a cohesive training plan," adding that they were working on helping "some very eager Ukrainian pilots learn to fly the fourth-generation aircraft."Denmark’s Defense Ministry, for its part, announced last week that the kingdom, plus Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the UK and Sweden are theoretically ready to train Ukrainian pilots to operate the F-16s, and that training could start as early as in August.Also this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that the US and its allies sending the F-16s to Kiev add to a threat of the use of nuclear weapons.He added that “Russian servicemen will not figure out whether each particular aircraft of this type is equipped to carry nuclear weapons or not. The very fact of the Ukrainian Armed Forces possessing the [F-16] fighters will be viewed by Russia as a threat from Western countries in the nuclear sphere.”F-35's Troubles Last month, US media reported that the Pentagon will not accept any more new F-35 fighters from the aircraft's main contractor Lockheed Martin until major problems with new technology hardware upgrades are resolved, with delays expected to last at least into next year.According to the media, the Pentagon's freeze on accepting any more new aircraft equipped with the Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) hardware will begin as of this month.The decision reportedly means that Lockheed Martin may have to store dozens of the planes at its main factory in Fort Worth, Texas, for most of 2023 and possibly as long as until spring 2024.The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II remains the most expensive weapon in history, with lifetime operations and sustainment costing a whopping $1.3 trillion. About twenty years after its introduction, though, the plane has continued to plague operators with a host of problems, including cabin overpressurization, night vision troubles, software bugs, and corrosion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukrainian-pilots-operating-f-16s-would-be-flying-targets-heres-why-1111974402.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/scott-ritter-sending-f-16-to-ukraine-will-backfire-1110582931.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221213/from-neck-breaking-ejection-seats-to-frightening-lightning-f-35s-top-ten-problems-1105426616.html

ukraine

netherlands

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation, f-16 fighter jets, delivery of f-16s to ukraine, f-35 fighters