China Ready to Stand Against Foreign Interference Together With Iran

China is ready to work with Iran to jointly resist outside interference and protect the interests of Beijing and Tehran, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

"China is willing to work with Iran to continue to firmly support each other on issues related to the core interests of each side, jointly resist external interference and counter unilateral harassment, protect the sovereignty, security and development interests of China and Iran, uphold the common interests of developing countries and international impartiality and justice," Wang said in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian. The parties also discussed issues of common interest, including cooperation within the BRICS framework.

