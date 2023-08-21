International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/global-oil-and-gas-prices-rise-amid-supply-concerns-1112756641.html
Global Oil and Gas Prices Rise Amid Supply Concerns
Global Oil and Gas Prices Rise Amid Supply Concerns
The economic sanctions imposed by the US and its allies against Russia over the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict last year, as well as hostile actions by... 21.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-21T13:21+0000
2023-08-21T13:21+0000
world
australia
natural gas
gas prices
oil prices
strike
increase
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107746/03/1077460318_0:97:1920:1177_1920x0_80_0_0_e531d8e303a5acb93dd5813f083e264f.jpg
The prospects of a workers' strike at offshore platforms in Australia apparently led to an uptick in gas futures prices in Europe today.Last week, trade unions at Woodside Energy Group's North West Shelf offshore gas platforms announced plans to launch a strike, which may start as soon as September 2. Some media outlets have warned that this development may result in the disruption of liquefied natural gas from Australia.Later in the day, the price dropped to $458.8, which still amounts to an 11.8 percent uptick.One media outlet suggested that while Europe rarely gets fuel from Australia, this price increase was caused by traders being concerned about the possibility of growing competition for “alternative cargoes” if gas shipments to Asia are disrupted.Meanwhile, oil prices have also been on the rise today in light of a decrease in exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia.The prices of Brent and WTI crude rose by 61 and 63 cents, respectively: a barrel of Brent thus traded for $85.41 while a barrel of WTI went for $81.88.This development came amid what appears to be a global decrease in supply and increase in demand, according to media reports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/russia-supplied-627-more-lng-to-china-in-january-july-2023-year-to-year-1112734634.html
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107746/03/1077460318_112:0:1809:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_a1375c744034777d29cd1abeb369e9c8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
natural gas prices, natural gas futures, oil prices, oil supply and demand, natural gas price europe
natural gas prices, natural gas futures, oil prices, oil supply and demand, natural gas price europe

Global Oil and Gas Prices Rise Amid Supply Concerns

13:21 GMT 21.08.2023
CC0 / / Oil derrick
Oil derrick - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The economic sanctions imposed by the US and its allies against Russia over the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict last year, as well as hostile actions by certain Western states such as the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, have effectively cut off many European countries from the supply of cheap Russian natural gas.
The prospects of a workers' strike at offshore platforms in Australia apparently led to an uptick in gas futures prices in Europe today.
Last week, trade unions at Woodside Energy Group's North West Shelf offshore gas platforms announced plans to launch a strike, which may start as soon as September 2. Some media outlets have warned that this development may result in the disruption of liquefied natural gas from Australia.

While it remains unclear whether the strike will end up taking place or if the bosses will come to some agreement with the union, September gas futures on the Amsterdam-based virtual gas trading market Title Transfer Facility (TTF) opened at $478.1 per 1,000 cubic meters, showing an increase of 16.5 percent.

Later in the day, the price dropped to $458.8, which still amounts to an 11.8 percent uptick.
One media outlet suggested that while Europe rarely gets fuel from Australia, this price increase was caused by traders being concerned about the possibility of growing competition for “alternative cargoes” if gas shipments to Asia are disrupted.
LNG Tanker Makes Arctic Route Debut - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2023
Economy
Russia Supplied 62.7% More LNG to China in January-July 2023 Year to Year
Yesterday, 06:08 GMT
Meanwhile, oil prices have also been on the rise today in light of a decrease in exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The prices of Brent and WTI crude rose by 61 and 63 cents, respectively: a barrel of Brent thus traded for $85.41 while a barrel of WTI went for $81.88.
This development came amid what appears to be a global decrease in supply and increase in demand, according to media reports.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала