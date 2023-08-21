https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/poland-receives-first-south-korean-k239-chunmoo-rocket-system-1112764926.html
Poland has received its first South Korean multi-barreled rocket launcher, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced.
"The first Korean K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery system has arrived in Poland. It was mounted on a Polish Jelcz truck. New launchers will also arrive later this year," Blaszczak wrote on X (formerly Twitter).A total of 288 such rocket launchers will be delivered under the agreement between Poland and South Korea. The first 18 systems, integrated into Polish Jelcz vehicles, will be delivered together with ammunition in 2023.The K239 Chunmoo is a self-propelled wheeled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing multiple caliber rockets. It carries two rocket pods, each with six 239-millimeter guided missiles with a range of about 80 kilometers, or a ballistic missile with a range of 290 kilometers.The head of the Polish Ministry of Defense said earlier that the first 18 launchers will be integrated into the armament of the 18th Mechanized Division in the eastern part of the country.Earlier, Poland signed contracts to procure 1,000 K2 tanks, 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers and three squadrons of FA-50 fighter aircraft from South Korea.
17:06 GMT 21.08.2023 (Updated: 17:13 GMT 21.08.2023)
