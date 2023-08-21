https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/trump-holds-commanding-lead-in-iowa-presidential-race--poll-1112762767.html
Trump Holds 'Commanding Lead' in Iowa Presidential Race – Poll

Former US President Donald Trump holds a “commanding lead” over other Republicans in the presidential race in the US state of Iowa, a new poll revealed on Monday.
The poll occurred on August 13-17 among 406 likely 2024 Republican caucusgoers. The poll showed that 42% of potential caucus participants would vote for Trump, which is twice more than the second Republican candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (19%). All others, including Tim Scott, former US Envoy to the UN Nikki Hailey, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence, received the support of less than 10% of potential voters. Almost two-thirds, or 63%, reassured that they support Trump as their first or second choice in the caucuses or are actively considering him. That footprint is on par with the 61% who say the same for DeSantis, the poll said. Sixty-six percent of Trump supporters said they are already made their choice, while 34% noted they can change their opinion in the future. Among those who consider DeSantis as the first candidate, 69% said their "mind is made up", and 31% "could be persuaded." Legal problems, that Trump is facing now, do not affect his leadership. Moreover, his position became stronger when a grand jury in Georgia indicted him. The poll showed that before the indictment, Trump led DeSantis 38% to 20%. After the grand jury's decision, his lead grew to 43% over DeSantis' 18%. Iowa is the first US state to vote in the Republican primary elections and is often viewed as a bellwether state indicating the political direction of the country. Republican caucuses in Iowa will be held on January 15, 2024.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump holds a “commanding lead” over other Republicans in the presidential race in the US state of Iowa, a new poll revealed on Monday.
The poll occurred on August 13-17 among 406 likely 2024 Republican caucusgoers.
The poll showed that 42% of potential caucus participants would vote for Trump, which is twice more than the second Republican candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (19%). All others, including Tim Scott, former US Envoy to the UN Nikki Hailey, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence, received the support of less than 10% of potential voters.
Almost two-thirds, or 63%, reassured that they support Trump as their first or second choice in the caucuses or are actively considering him. That footprint is on par with the 61% who say the same for DeSantis, the poll said.
Sixty-six percent of Trump supporters said they are already made their choice
, while 34% noted they can change their opinion in the future. Among those who consider DeSantis as the first candidate, 69% said their “mind is made up”, and 31% “could be persuaded.”
Legal problems, that Trump is facing now, do not affect his leadership. Moreover, his position became stronger when a grand jury in Georgia indicted him
. The poll showed that before the indictment, Trump led DeSantis 38% to 20%. After the grand jury’s decision, his lead grew to 43% over DeSantis’ 18%.
Iowa is the first US state to vote in the Republican primary elections and is often viewed as a bellwether state indicating the political direction of the country.
Republican caucuses in Iowa will be held on January 15, 2024.