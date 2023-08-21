International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/trump-says-will-not-take-part-in-first-2024-republican-primary-debate-1112752280.html
Trump Says Will Not Take Part in First 2024 Republican Primary Debate
Trump Says Will Not Take Part in First 2024 Republican Primary Debate
Former US President Donald Trump has said that he will not take part in the first 2024 Republican primary debate as he is leading the field of candidates by "legendary" numbers.
2023-08-21T08:21+0000
2023-08-21T08:21+0000
americas
us
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
donald john trump jr.
donald trump's indictment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110041728_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_10a87bf7701633c58336e4e7905f9068.jpg
The first debate between candidates in the 2024 Republican primary is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. In July, Trump already hinted that he was not inclined to take part in the debate because of his big poll lead over other candidates. Media reported that the former president might give an interview to Tucker Carlson instead. "New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by 'legendary' numbers ... The public knows who I am &amp; what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders &amp; Military, Biggest EVER Tax &amp; Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, &amp; much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!" Trump wrote on his social media website, Truth Social, on Sunday. The latest poll of the Republican primary showed Trump at 62%, while his closest opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is at 16%, with other candidates failing to get a double-digit support among Republican voters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/most-republicans-want-gop-to-nominate-trump-for-2024--poll-1112746136.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110041728_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_1d9ad0fcf5f78fe2dd9cfabcca67e46a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us presedential elections, donald trump, donald trump debates, donald trump candidate
us, us presedential elections, donald trump, donald trump debates, donald trump candidate

Trump Says Will Not Take Part in First 2024 Republican Primary Debate

08:21 GMT 21.08.2023
© AP Photo / Julio CortezRepublican candidate President Donald Trump participates during the second and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn.
Republican candidate President Donald Trump participates during the second and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
© AP Photo / Julio Cortez
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has said that he will not take part in the first 2024 Republican primary debate as he is leading the field of candidates by "legendary" numbers.
The first debate between candidates in the 2024 Republican primary is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. In July, Trump already hinted that he was not inclined to take part in the debate because of his big poll lead over other candidates. Media reported that the former president might give an interview to Tucker Carlson instead.
"New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by 'legendary' numbers ... The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!" Trump wrote on his social media website, Truth Social, on Sunday.
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2023
Americas
Most Republicans Want GOP to Nominate Trump for 2024 – Poll
Yesterday, 22:15 GMT
The latest poll of the Republican primary showed Trump at 62%, while his closest opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is at 16%, with other candidates failing to get a double-digit support among Republican voters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала