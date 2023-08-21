https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/trump-says-will-not-take-part-in-first-2024-republican-primary-debate-1112752280.html

Trump Says Will Not Take Part in First 2024 Republican Primary Debate

Former US President Donald Trump has said that he will not take part in the first 2024 Republican primary debate as he is leading the field of candidates by "legendary" numbers.

The first debate between candidates in the 2024 Republican primary is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. In July, Trump already hinted that he was not inclined to take part in the debate because of his big poll lead over other candidates. Media reported that the former president might give an interview to Tucker Carlson instead. "New CBS POLL, just out, has me leading the field by 'legendary' numbers ... The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more. I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!" Trump wrote on his social media website, Truth Social, on Sunday. The latest poll of the Republican primary showed Trump at 62%, while his closest opponent, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is at 16%, with other candidates failing to get a double-digit support among Republican voters.

