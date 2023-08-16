https://sputnikglobe.com/20230816/ukraines-army-suffers-mass-desertions-morale-sinks-as-500-troops-flee-offensive-1112632665.html

Ukraine's Army Suffers Mass Desertions: Morale Sinks as 500 Troops Flee 'Offensive'

Ukraine's Army Suffers Mass Desertions: Morale Sinks as 500 Troops Flee 'Offensive'

Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporozhye region have abandoned their offensive under airmobile battalions, with low morale and recent casualties driving their refusal.

2023-08-16T12:04+0000

2023-08-16T12:04+0000

2023-08-16T12:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

nato

vladimir putin

alexander lukashenko

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112388284_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_168c9c39e3cdceefe18ffa68e6dd73f0.jpg

Yevgeny Balitsky, Zaporozhye region’s acting governor, took to his Telegram channel to report that approximately 500 Ukrainian soldiers had fled the offensive on the Zaporozhye front.Balitsky reported that this group of 500 servicemen had grown weary of witnessing the fatalities among their colleagues. He added that these individuals were determined not to become mere cannon fodder on the battlefield.He mentioned that during the previous night, an additional 132 soldiers from the Ukraine army had lost their lives on the Zaporozhye front.Balitsky noted that these soldiers were attempting to advance in their direction, but they weren't able to even reach the initial position before sacrificing their lives, seemingly in alignment with the wishes of Western commanders.President Vladimir Putin, while hosting his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, affirmed that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed, after the Kiev regime's military began its much-hyped campaign this past June despite being flooded with cash donations and delivery of military equipment by NATO and its allies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/watch-russian-tank-withstand-direct-hit-from-nlaw-grenade-launcher--1112601947.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporozhye, zaporozhye governor, ukrainian soldiers desertion, zaporozhye region, yevhen balitsky, telegram channel, airmobile battalions, offensive operations, low morale, psychological state, president vladimir putin, casualties, battlefield, soldiers' determination, western commanders, belarusian president, alexander lukashenko