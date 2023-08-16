International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's Army Suffers Mass Desertions: Morale Sinks as 500 Troops Flee 'Offensive'
Ukrainian soldiers in the Zaporozhye region have abandoned their offensive under airmobile battalions, with low morale and recent casualties driving their refusal.
Yevgeny Balitsky, Zaporozhye region’s acting governor, took to his Telegram channel to report that approximately 500 Ukrainian soldiers had fled the offensive on the Zaporozhye front.Balitsky reported that this group of 500 servicemen had grown weary of witnessing the fatalities among their colleagues. He added that these individuals were determined not to become mere cannon fodder on the battlefield.He mentioned that during the previous night, an additional 132 soldiers from the Ukraine army had lost their lives on the Zaporozhye front.Balitsky noted that these soldiers were attempting to advance in their direction, but they weren't able to even reach the initial position before sacrificing their lives, seemingly in alignment with the wishes of Western commanders.President Vladimir Putin, while hosting his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, affirmed that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed, after the Kiev regime's military began its much-hyped campaign this past June despite being flooded with cash donations and delivery of military equipment by NATO and its allies.
Ukraine's Army Suffers Mass Desertions: Morale Sinks as 500 Troops Flee 'Offensive'

12:04 GMT 16.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANATOLII STEPANOVUkrainian military medics carry a wounded Ukrainian serviceman delivered from a front line position to a stabilization point.
Ukrainian military medics carry a wounded Ukrainian serviceman delivered from a front line position to a stabilization point. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANATOLII STEPANOV
Numerous Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye Region have abandoned the Kiev regime's much-touted offensive, with low morale and recent heavy casualties as the driving force for their mass desertion.
Yevgeny Balitsky, Zaporozhye region’s acting governor, took to his Telegram channel to report that approximately 500 Ukrainian soldiers had fled the offensive on the Zaporozhye front.
According to the governor, “I just received information that two of the three airmobile battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refused to participate in offensive operations in the direction of our positions due to their low moral and psychological state.”
Balitsky reported that this group of 500 servicemen had grown weary of witnessing the fatalities among their colleagues. He added that these individuals were determined not to become mere cannon fodder on the battlefield.
He mentioned that during the previous night, an additional 132 soldiers from the Ukraine army had lost their lives on the Zaporozhye front.
Balitsky noted that these soldiers were attempting to advance in their direction, but they weren't able to even reach the initial position before sacrificing their lives, seemingly in alignment with the wishes of Western commanders.
The Russian tank continued to hold its position and conduct fire at the enemy despite a direct hit from a grenade launcher and a mine explosion during the battle - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Tank Withstand Direct Hit From NLAW Grenade Launcher
Yesterday, 12:51 GMT
President Vladimir Putin, while hosting his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, affirmed that Ukraine's counteroffensive had failed, after the Kiev regime's military began its much-hyped campaign this past June despite being flooded with cash donations and delivery of military equipment by NATO and its allies.

"There is no [Ukrainian] counteroffensive," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in conversation with the Russian president.

Putin admitted: "It exists, but it failed."

