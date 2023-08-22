https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/frozen-frontlines-loom-ukrainian-officer-predicts-standstill-as-winter-approaches-1112779884.html

Frozen Frontlines Loom: Ukrainian Officer Predicts Standstill as Winter Approaches

The onset of winter will significantly complicate combat operations for Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian battalion officer Mikhail told a Swiss newspaper.

The officer expressed concern that the rains will come and then winter will set in before the Ukrainian forces manage to break through the Russian defenses.The battalion commander also complained that the next weeks would be crucial and hard for him and his soldiers.In June, the Ukrainian military launched the much-anticipated counteroffensive on the southern fronts of Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, using NATO-trained brigades armed with foreign equipment.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the adversary had failed to achieve any significant results, and Western sponsors are apparently disappointed with the course of the "counteroffensive".

