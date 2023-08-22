International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/frozen-frontlines-loom-ukrainian-officer-predicts-standstill-as-winter-approaches-1112779884.html
Frozen Frontlines Loom: Ukrainian Officer Predicts Standstill as Winter Approaches
Frozen Frontlines Loom: Ukrainian Officer Predicts Standstill as Winter Approaches
The onset of winter will significantly complicate combat operations for Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian battalion officer Mikhail told a Swiss newspaper.
2023-08-22T10:40+0000
2023-08-22T10:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
donetsk
ukraine
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112005842_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_514ac27bf0317739707b1d1170c2bf1d.jpg
The officer expressed concern that the rains will come and then winter will set in before the Ukrainian forces manage to break through the Russian defenses.The battalion commander also complained that the next weeks would be crucial and hard for him and his soldiers.In June, the Ukrainian military launched the much-anticipated counteroffensive on the southern fronts of Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, using NATO-trained brigades armed with foreign equipment.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the adversary had failed to achieve any significant results, and Western sponsors are apparently disappointed with the course of the "counteroffensive".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230820/scott-ritter-for-nato-and-ukraine-reality-bites-1112738775.html
russia
donetsk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/14/1112005842_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_60f8f6706d5849bf6345de7f77c35913.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian counteroffensive, ukraine counter offensive today, ukraine counter offensive failed, ukraine counter offensive 2023, ukraine counter offensive 2023 map
ukrainian counteroffensive, ukraine counter offensive today, ukraine counter offensive failed, ukraine counter offensive 2023, ukraine counter offensive 2023 map

Frozen Frontlines Loom: Ukrainian Officer Predicts Standstill as Winter Approaches

10:40 GMT 22.08.2023
© AP Photo / LIBKOS A wounded Ukrainian soldier. File photo
 A wounded Ukrainian soldier. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2023
© AP Photo / LIBKOS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The onset of winter will significantly complicate combat operations for Kiev's forces, Ukrainian battalion officer Mikhail told a Swiss newspaper.
The officer expressed concern that the rains will come and then winter will set in before the Ukrainian forces manage to break through the Russian defenses.
"Mud, followed by snow and the absence of vegetation will leave us in open terrain, everything will stop and freeze," he lamented.
The battalion commander also complained that the next weeks would be crucial and hard for him and his soldiers.
In June, the Ukrainian military launched the much-anticipated counteroffensive on the southern fronts of Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye, using NATO-trained brigades armed with foreign equipment.
A destroyed tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Troitskoye, Lugansk People's Republic. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2023
Analysis
Scott Ritter: For NATO and Ukraine, Reality Bites
20 August, 12:00 GMT
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the adversary had failed to achieve any significant results, and Western sponsors are apparently disappointed with the course of the "counteroffensive".
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала