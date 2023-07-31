https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/ukraines-counteroffensive-fails-special-military-operation-to-continue---kremlin-1112275062.html

Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Fails, Special Military Operation to Continue - Kremlin

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is unsuccessful in all directions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that Russia will continue its special military operation.

"The Kiev regime has no successes. Moreover, the Kiev regime is in a very, very difficult situation. The special military operation continues. It is obvious that the counteroffensive is not working out the way it was intended in Kiev," Peskov told reporters. The spokesman called NATO’s multi-billlion resources spent on Ukraine "ineffective and pointless". According to Peskov, at the moment it is impossible to agree on a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. "There are no prerequisites for this," Peskov said.The United States’ policy on Ukraine contradicts international norms and leads towards deteriorating security in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, has said that Ukraine plans to start talks on bilateral security guarantees with the US next week.Moscow calls for restoration of the rule of law in Niger as soon as possible, urging conflicting parties to show restraint, Kremlin spokesman said."As regards the Kremlin, we are monitoring this [the situation in Niger] especially given that together with African partners we were very engaged with developments in Africa last week. And of course, the situation there causes major concern and it was concerning for all participants of the [Russia-Africa] summit. We are calling for restoration of the rule of law in the country as soon as possible, we are calling for restraint from all parties so that it will not lead to victims," Peskov told reporters when asked about armed mutiny in Niger.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has initiated making a statement on Ukraine following the Russia-Africa summit last week, and Moscow prepared the draft and transferred it to the South African delegation, Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov has said that a short statement on Ukraine is being prepared and will be published after coordination."Indeed, there was an understanding that some, let's say, the main parameters of the discussion that took place were enshrined in a joint statement in writing, this is not a signed document. And since Mr. Ramaphosa is the organizer of this initiative, the Russian side prepared its own draft of such a statement, which was handed over to the South African delegation before their departure from St. Petersburg, as soon as there is a joint understanding and the text is agreed upon, the South African side will publish it," Peskov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation on Wednesday, Peskov said, adding that there are no news regarding Putin’s possible visit to Turkey."No, nothing has changed since the day before yesterday, when President Putin answered this question. Indeed, the phone conversation, as Putin said, is planned for Wednesday," Peskov told reporters.

