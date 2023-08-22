https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/fukushima-npp-operator-starts-to-transfuse-water-from-tanks-for-release-into-sea---reports-1112779716.html

Fukushima NPP Operator Starts to Transfuse Water From Tanks for Release Into Sea - Reports

Fukushima NPP Operator Starts to Transfuse Water From Tanks for Release Into Sea - Reports

TEPCO, the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP), has started to transfuse treated radioactive water from tanks, in which it had been stored after the 2011 disaster, for further discharge into the sea, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

2023-08-22T09:15+0000

2023-08-22T09:15+0000

2023-08-22T09:15+0000

asia

japan

fukushima

fumio kishida

pacific ocean

tokyo electric power company (tepco)

chernobyl

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104562/79/1045627915_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_264493a452fcca2c28a758dcd0d91def.jpg

The company is transfusing the water into a facility where it will be mixed with sea water, which will reduce the proportion of tritium there to the level that is 40 times lower than the maximum norm, the local broadcaster reported. Another local news agency reported, citing TEPCO, that around 31,200 tonnes of water with a cumulative 5 trillion becquerels of tritium will be released in fiscal year 2023 (until March 31, 2024). Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima NPP into the sea will begin on August 24 if weather and sea conditions allow. Japan initially planned to begin discharging water purified of all radionuclides except tritium into the ocean 0.6 miles from the station this spring. However, the deadline was pushed back to the summer of 2023 due to adverse weather conditions and other factors. The Fukushima nuclear disaster occurred on March 11, 2011. The plant was severely damaged by a magnitude 9 earthquake in the Pacific Ocean. This triggered a massive tsunami that hit the plant and caused three nuclear reactors to melt down. The accident is considered the worst nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl accident in 1986 and has resulted in widespread contamination of local soil and water. The disaster left 22,200 people dead or missing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230710/south-koreans-panic-buy-salt-seafood-amid-concerns-over-fukushima-wastewater-dump-1111780060.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/nuclear-power-lapdog-iaea-to-suffer-reputational-blow-for-fukushima-wastewater-release-1111728525.html

japan

fukushima

pacific ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia, fukushima, fukushima disaster, fukushima nuclear, fukushima waters, fukushima npp