Greece's Largest Opposition Party Slams Gov't for Offering Training to Ukrainian Pilots

Greece's largest opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left – Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA) said on Tuesday that it was strongly opposed to the Greek government's offer to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F16 fighter jets and other initiatives that constitute Greece's "direct military involvement" in the Ukraine conflict.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens that Greece had offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets. They also adopted a joint declaration in which Mitsotakis committed Greece to continuing to provide military support to Ukraine. The party said that a joint declaration adopted by the two leaders could present risks for Greece and its international role as it sets out Greece's commitments to continue military support for Ukraine and its aspirations to join NATO. At the same time, the party noted that it was against Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Mitsotakis met with Zelensky in the Greek capital on Monday on the sidelines of an informal gathering of Balkan leaders with top EU officials which also took place that day. In the joint declaration Greece pledged its support to Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations, provided Kiev fulfills all necessary conditions and there is consensus among member states.

