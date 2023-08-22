https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/greeces-largest-opposition-party-slams-govt-for-offering-training-to-ukrainian-pilots-1112797866.html
Greece's Largest Opposition Party Slams Gov't for Offering Training to Ukrainian Pilots
Greece's Largest Opposition Party Slams Gov't for Offering Training to Ukrainian Pilots
Greece's largest opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left – Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA) said on Tuesday that it was strongly opposed to the Greek government's offer to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F16 fighter jets and other initiatives that constitute Greece's "direct military involvement" in the Ukraine conflict.
2023-08-22T19:04+0000
2023-08-22T19:04+0000
2023-08-22T19:04+0000
world
greece
nato
european union (eu)
ukraine
kyriakos mitsotakis
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094534349_0:171:3072:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_aca3fe9349237065417294baa49cbcfb.jpg
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens that Greece had offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets. They also adopted a joint declaration in which Mitsotakis committed Greece to continuing to provide military support to Ukraine. The party said that a joint declaration adopted by the two leaders could present risks for Greece and its international role as it sets out Greece's commitments to continue military support for Ukraine and its aspirations to join NATO. At the same time, the party noted that it was against Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Mitsotakis met with Zelensky in the Greek capital on Monday on the sidelines of an informal gathering of Balkan leaders with top EU officials which also took place that day. In the joint declaration Greece pledged its support to Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations, provided Kiev fulfills all necessary conditions and there is consensus among member states.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/f-16-training-for-ukrainian-pilots-barely-getting-off-the-runway-1112530371.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukrainian-pilots-operating-f-16s-would-be-flying-targets-heres-why-1111974402.html
greece
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094534349_239:0:2970:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39a07b4a3310b80347a44a9317e87f41.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian pilots, training, f-16 jets, f-16 training program, ukraine fighter jets, arms for ukraine, greece and ukraine, greece for ukraine, greece-ukraine cooperation, mitsotakis, zelensky, nato memebership, ukrainian crisis
ukrainian pilots, training, f-16 jets, f-16 training program, ukraine fighter jets, arms for ukraine, greece and ukraine, greece for ukraine, greece-ukraine cooperation, mitsotakis, zelensky, nato memebership, ukrainian crisis
Greece's Largest Opposition Party Slams Gov't for Offering Training to Ukrainian Pilots
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greece's largest opposition party, the Coalition of the Radical Left – Progressive Alliance (SYRIZA) said on Tuesday that it was strongly opposed to the Greek government's offer to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F16 fighter jets and other initiatives that constitute Greece's "direct military involvement" in the Ukraine conflict.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at a press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens that Greece had offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets
. They also adopted a joint declaration in which Mitsotakis committed Greece to continuing to provide military support to Ukraine.
The party said that a joint declaration adopted by the two leaders could present risks for Greece and its international role as it sets out Greece's commitments to continue military support
for Ukraine and its aspirations to join NATO.
"SYRIZA is resolutely against Greece's further direct military involvement in the conflict in Ukraine with the above-mentioned commitments, especially the training of Ukrainian pilots by Greeks, which is especially dangerous for our country and which the Ukrainian president said was Mitsotakis' proposal," the statement read.
At the same time, the party noted that it was against Russia's special operation in Ukraine.
Mitsotakis met with Zelensky in the Greek capital on Monday on the sidelines of an informal gathering of Balkan leaders with top EU officials which also took place that day. In the joint declaration Greece pledged its support to Ukraine's NATO membership aspirations
, provided Kiev fulfills all necessary conditions and there is consensus among member states.