On August 2023, the 15th BRICS summit kicks off in Johannesburg, South Africa, and this event will be the largest-ever gathering of leaders of non-Western nations.
brics, brics summit, brics summit 2023, global south
brics, brics summit, brics summit 2023, global south
LIVE UPDATES: Day One of 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa

06:02 GMT 22.08.2023
International
India
Africa
Being updated
On August 2023, the 15th BRICS summit kicks off in Johannesburg, South Africa. This event will be the largest-ever gathering of leaders of non-Western nations.
BRICS is a framework that unites the largest non-Western world economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
This year, 67 heads of state will attend the top-level event, while 40 countries including Kazakhstan and Cuba have expressed their desire to join the club. Among those who jumped at the opportunity to officially apply are Argentina, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Senegal, Algeria, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that BRICS accounts for 31.5% of global GDP (at purchasing power parity) and represents roughly 40% of the world’s population. According to the top diplomat, this makes the organization a global influencer.
Follow Sputnik‘s live feed to learn more!
05:51 GMT 22.08.2023
BRICS Top-Level Summit to Start in South Africa on Tuesday
The economic alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) will be holding its 15th annual summit of leaders in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event in-person, while Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend via video link. Russia's delegation in Johannesburg will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
South Africa, the bloc's 2023 chair, invited delegations from dozens of other countries and international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat.
The summit's key focus is expected to be BRICS' possible expansion, as according to South African Sherpa Anil Sooklal 19 countries have expressed their interest in obtaining membership. Other discussion topics on the agenda include economic relations, trade infrastructure and the potential switch to a common currency to reduce member states' reliance on the US dollar.
