LIVE UPDATES: Day One of 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa

BRICS is a framework that unites the largest non-Western world economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
This year, 67 heads of state will attend the top-level event, while 40 countries including Kazakhstan and Cuba have expressed their desire to join the club. Among those who jumped at the opportunity to officially apply are Argentina, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Senegal, Algeria, Ethiopia, Iran, and Indonesia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that BRICS accounts for 31.5% of global GDP (at purchasing power parity) and represents roughly 40% of the world’s population. According to the top diplomat, this makes the organization a global influencer.
Follow Sputnik‘s live feed to learn more!