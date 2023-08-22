International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/russian-military-delegation-arrives-in-libya-at-haftars-invitation-1112790784.html
Russian Military Delegation Arrives in Libya at Haftar’s Invitation
Russian Military Delegation Arrives in Libya at Haftar’s Invitation
A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov on Tuesday arrived in Libya at the invitation of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar, the Defense Ministry said.
2023-08-22T13:48+0000
2023-08-22T13:48+0000
russia
libya
khalifa haftar
yunus-bek yevkurov
russian defense ministry
libyan national army (lna)
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081606625_0:0:2902:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_4c070680aa530aa42b9863b20dc76637.jpg
"On August 22, 2023, at the invitation of the commander of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry headed by the deputy defense minister of Russia, Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, arrived in Libya," the ministry stated, mentioning that this is "the first official visit" of a Russian military delegation to the North African country. It was prepared following the results of Russian-Libyan negotiations at the 11th Moscow International Security Conference and the Army-2023 military-technical forum.
russia
libya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081606625_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdce9a676219b160c1c040e8129954a4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, russia-libya relations, russia-libya, russia-libya cooperation, russian delegation, russian military delegation, russian ministry of defense, yunus-bek yevkurov, khalifa haftar
russian defense ministry, russia-libya relations, russia-libya, russia-libya cooperation, russian delegation, russian military delegation, russian ministry of defense, yunus-bek yevkurov, khalifa haftar

Russian Military Delegation Arrives in Libya at Haftar’s Invitation

13:48 GMT 22.08.2023
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin / Go to the mediabankThe flag of the National Transitional Council of Libya raised over the Libyan embassy in Moscow
The flag of the National Transitional Council of Libya raised over the Libyan embassy in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2023
© Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov on Tuesday arrived in Libya at the invitation of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar, the Defense Ministry said.
"On August 22, 2023, at the invitation of the commander of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry headed by the deputy defense minister of Russia, Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, arrived in Libya," the ministry stated, mentioning that this is "the first official visit" of a Russian military delegation to the North African country.
"This is the first official visit of the Russian military delegation to Libya," the ministry noted.
It was prepared following the results of Russian-Libyan negotiations at the 11th Moscow International Security Conference and the Army-2023 military-technical forum.

"During the visit, it is planned to discuss prospects for cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, as well as other issues of joint actions," the ministry added.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала