Russian Military Delegation Arrives in Libya at Haftar’s Invitation

A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov on Tuesday arrived in Libya at the invitation of Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Khalifa Haftar, the Defense Ministry said.

"On August 22, 2023, at the invitation of the commander of the Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry headed by the deputy defense minister of Russia, Col. Gen. Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, arrived in Libya," the ministry stated, mentioning that this is "the first official visit" of a Russian military delegation to the North African country. It was prepared following the results of Russian-Libyan negotiations at the 11th Moscow International Security Conference and the Army-2023 military-technical forum.

