Russia ‘Firm Supporter of Multipolar World’: Key Takeaways of Moscow Security Conference

Russia 'Firm Supporter of Multipolar World': Key Takeaways of Moscow Security Conference

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier touted the conference as “a much-needed venue” to publicly discuss the most pressing global and regional security issues.

The XI Moscow Conference on International Security opened in the town of Kubinka outside Moscow on Tuesday, with an array of senior Russian and foreign officials delivering online speeches at the event, titled “Realities of global security in a multipolar world.”They included President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia, as well as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu.Russian President Putin: Global Community Should Create 'Contours of the Future'In his video address to participants, President Putin stressed the importance of conducting global security­-related discussions “in the context of the formation of a multipolar world.”He stressed that Russia remains a “firm supporter of a multipolar world order based on the priority of the norms and principles of international law, as well as the sovereignty and equality of states, constructive cooperation and trust."The Russian head of state recalled that nowadays, both long-standing and new conflicts are being inflated in different regions of the world. The goal of those who fuel these conflicts is to “mercilessly” capitalize on the natural resources of the countries involved in the standoffs, Putin added.Separately, the Russian president recalled that NATO countries continue to build up and modernize their offensive capabilities as the US is seeking “to reformat” the system of interstate interaction that has developed in the Asia-Pacific region for the sake of Washington’s interests.He accused NATO members of trying to transfer military confrontation to outer and information space, and using military and non-military means of pressure. “What’s more, all this is happening against the backdrop of the destruction of the arms control system,” Putin underscored.Russian Defense Minister Shoigu: Ukraine's Military Resource 'Almost Exhausted'Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, for his part, focused on issues related to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, which “put an end to the West’s domination in military sphere.” According to him, Western countries can no longer impose their will on other nations.The Russian defense minister stressed that "Preliminary results of hostilities indicate that Ukraine's military resource is almost exhausted."He made it clear that Russia is ready to share assessments of ineffectiveness of Western technology with its partners, referring to Ukraine’s military equipment that it earlier received from the US and its allies.He added that some of Ukraine’s Western-supplied weapons that have been seized by Russian forces are currently on display at the Patriot Park in Kubinka.Shoigu also dwelt on the “alarming situation” around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, saying that “Kiev exposes it to regular shelling from heavy weapons.” According to the Russian defense minister, “the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can provoke a nuclear catastrophe.”He also said that as far as the special operation is concerned, Russia has so far refrained from using cluster munitions, but that Moscow may reconsider its decision.Speaking of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, he said that Kiev used it as a cover-up for its weapons and ammunition depots to protect them from Russian missile strikes."The Kiev regime has shown particular cynicism in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. By using it as a cover from Russian missile strikes, Kiev has amassed weapons and ammunition in Odessa and other Black Sea ports, which were routinely delivered to the front line," the Russian defense minister said.He separately touched upon relations between Russia and China, which Shoigu said “exceeded the level of strategic partnership in all respects, becoming more than allied ones.”Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu: Beijing Ready to Bolster Security Work Within SCOThe Russian defense minister was echoed by Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu, who told the Moscow conference that military relations between Beijing and Moscow are not directed against third countries.Li also signaled his country’s readiness to step up security work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and bolster defense cooperation with Iran and Belarus.Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: West Tries to Destroy Security Architecture in Asia-PacificRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, berated Washington, NATO and the EU for providing Ukraine with weapons, which he said might spark a direct military conflict between nuclear powers.He accused Western countries of trying to scrap the security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region and create military blocs there for promoting NATO infrastructure.Lavrov also said that Russia is concerned over the US’ apparent drive “to derail’ the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, “one of the cornerstone elements of the global security architecture.”"In particular, we observe that such risks are being created as a result of the US’ clear attempts to withdraw from the procedure of this treaty the Anglo-Saxon nuclear project within the framework of the new military bloc AUKUS," the Russian foreign minister said.Belarusian President Lukashenko: International Situation 'Severely Tense' In his written address to participants of the Moscow conference, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, warned that the global political situation remains “severely tense” due to the aggravation of "practically all known challenges and threats."“Against this background, […] Minsk along with its partners and within the framework of the Union State of Belarus and Russia, makes every effort to strengthen cooperation in the fight against transnational challenges and threats of various nature ", Lukashenko stressed.Russian Foreign Intel Service Chief: America Cracks Down on Any Alternative StanceIn his speech at the conference, Sergey Naryshkin, chief of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, in particular, spoke of the West’s biased approach to freedom of expression, referring to “Americans and Europeans cracking down on the spread of any alternative viewpoints that undermine their dominant narrative.”“Not only the news agencies RT and Sputnik, which have a large audience, but even small media resources that oppose the deceitful Western officialdom are being shut down and sanctioned. In a number of the most rabid Russophobic countries, liability over viewing illegal content has already been introduced,” he emphasized.

