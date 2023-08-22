https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/ukrainian-squad-leader-kills-own-soldier-near-kupyansk-1112780438.html

Ukrainian Squad Leader Kills Own Soldier Near Kupyansk

A Ukrainian squad leader shot dead one of his own soldiers near Kupyansk, who had panicked during an encounter with a group of Russian fighters and clashed with them, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"An entire unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was killed during the assault, but there is a twist. One Ukrainian soldier had wounds of a very specific nature - from behind and from the side. And he was lying facing his own rear," the agency's informant said.The cell phone was in the "harness" - the load-bearing pockets of the soldier's body armor - and recorded the events as they unfolded. The footage showed a Ukrainian fighter running away as his fellow soldier opened fire in his direction."One of the deceased Ukrainians had a phone with him, which was placed in the ‘harness’ and recorded the execution of his comrade, who had panicked, right at the scene. According to the documents, the panicked soldier turned out to be a conscript whose morale had long since taken a negative turn," the agency's source added.

