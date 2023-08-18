https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/ukraine-loses-over-400-troops-in-donetsk-south-donetsk-directions-1112704855.html

Ukraine Loses Over 400 Troops in Donetsk, South Donetsk Directions

Ukraine has lost more than 400 military both killed and injured in the Donetsk and South Donetsk directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Friday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction, one in the South Donetsk direction, seven attacks and counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, two in the Krasny Liman direction, and two more in the Zaporozhye direction. "Enemy losses [in the Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 220 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts," the ministry noted, adding that up to 210 troops were destroyed in the South Donetsk direction. Moreover, Kiev lost up to 195 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry mentioned.

