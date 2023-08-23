https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/irans-new-mohajer-10-drone-shows-its-achieved-deterrence-without-nuclear-weapons---expert-1112822702.html

Iran’s New Mohajer-10 Drone Shows It’s ‘Achieved Deterrence Without Nuclear Weapons’ - Expert

Iran’s New Mohajer-10 Drone Shows It’s ‘Achieved Deterrence Without Nuclear Weapons’ - Expert

Iran has pioneered a host of new conventional weaponry, from hypersonic missiles to combat drones and air defense systems. But that closing of the technological gap between East and West is exactly what the West fears.

Iran has unveiled a new long-range medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) combat drone, the Mohajer-10, which has the capability of flying as far away as Israel. It can carry both reconnaissance and ground strike payloads as well as radar-jamming devices.The long range was made explicit by a poster released by the Iranian government depicting the Mohajer-10 soaring over Israel’s Dimona nuclear facility with the words “Be ready to travel to the Stone Age” in Farsi and Hebrew.Israel has long claimed Iran has a secret nuclear weapons program with which it intends to threaten Israel, and the Israeli government has threatened to launch a pre-emptive strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Tehran says its nuclear program is for electrical generation and medical research, not offensive weapons, which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared to be against the values of Islam.Laith Marouf, an award winning broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, told Radio Sputnik on Wednesday that despite Israel’s claims, it’s been in the field of conventional weapons that Iran has made its biggest technological advancements in recent years, Marouf pointed out that nuclear weapons have little practical value since “they are nothing but deterrence.”He noted that for most of human history, Europeans were on-par with other peoples of the world in terms of technology, which prevented them from conquering much of the world as they did once they achieved superior technology in the 15th century CE. Much of the West’s anxieties about Iran and China threatening their rule of the world, he said, was about them developing new technologies that can equal or even exceed Western tech, threatening that gap that has allowed imperialism and colonialism to thrive for 600 years.“So Iran right now is probably one of the top five countries in the world in terms of advancements in military technologies. And that is something that Iranians as a people should be proud of..."

